A big fourth inning propelled the Yakima Pepsi Beetles to a 5-1 win over the 17U Spokane Expos in their first game of the Bob Garretson Memorial Tournament Friday night at Parker Faller Field.
Nathan Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a double and started the decisive four-run rally with RBI single, scoring J’Den Briones. The Sunnyside outfielder tallied two hits of his own and scored twice.
Beetles starter Nick Field worked around four walks to complete five scoreless innings before leaving in the sixth. Branson Rozier came on for the save to help Yakima improve to 5-10 heading into Saturday’s games against Bear Creek and Reality Sports Baseball.
Yakima highlights: J’Den Briones 2-2, 2 runs; Nathan Gonzalez 2-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Jacob Rettig 2-2, RBI.
WCL BASEBALL
Pippins struggles resumeVICTORIA, B.C. — Fresh off a big win over Nanaimo, Yakima Valley fell apart late to lose 12-2 at Victoria Friday night.
Selah graduate Dylan Bishop gave up just one run in his first five innings of work before the HarbourCats pounced on an error to start a three-run rally. They kept hitting and drove Bishop out of the game in the seventh, eventually putting up seven runs to take an 11-0 lead.
It marked the fourth straight game Pippins pitchers have allowed at least eight runs, and they’ve give up 10 or more three times in the last six. Victoria’s offense continued its torrid pace after producing 25 runs in a three-game sweep at Port Angeles earlier this week.
Yakima Valley designated hitter Tommy Eisenstat extended his multi-hit streak to four games by going 2-for-5, highlighted by a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning. Prior to that, no Pippins had reached third base.
The two teams will meet again for the second game of a three-game series Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
Pippins highlights: Tommy Eisenstat 2-5, 2b, 2 RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.