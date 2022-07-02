SELAH — John Sullivan pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts to lead the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to a 9-1 victory over the Idaho Legends in the Emily Harris Memorial tournament Saturday night at Archer Stadium.
The Pak moved to 4-0 in the tournament and 22-3 overall and will play in Sunday’s championship game at 3 p.m.
Adam Goodrich, Eian Peralta and Derek Wolff had two RBI apiece for Yakima Valley, which jumped ahead with four runs in the third inning and pulled away with three more runs in the fourth.
Ryker Fortier, Steven Johnson and Grant Chapman had two hits each.
On Friday, Ty Estey threw a three-hit shutout in an 11-0 win over the Northwest Athletics and Goodrich and Drew Johnson drove in three runs each in a 14-3 victory over Northwest Diamond-Swarty.
YV highlights: Ryker Fortier 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Adam Goodrich 2 runs, 2 RBI; Eian Peralta 1-3, 2 RBI; Derek Wolff 1-3, 2 RBI; Steven Johnson 2-2, 2 runs; Grant Chapman 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; John Sullivan CG, 6 IP, 3 hits, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K.
Friday’s games
Yakima Valley 11, Northwest Athletics 0. YV highlights: Ty Estey CG, 5 IP, 3 hits, 0 BB, 4 K; Ryker Fortier 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Drew Johnson 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Eian Peralta 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Derek Wolff 2-2, 2 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Cade Gibson run, 2 RBI; Grant Chapman 1-2, run, RBI.
Yakima Valley 14, NW Diamond-Swarty 3. YV highlights: Ryker Fortier 2-3, 4 runs, RBI; Adam Goodrich 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Drew Johnson 1-2, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Derek Wolff 1-2, run, 2 RBI; Cade Gibson 1-2, 2 RBI; Ty Estey 1-3, 2 runs; Eian Peralta 4 IP, 1 ER.
