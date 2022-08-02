Jump out quick and dominate.
It was a dream-like formula that worked wonders for the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak in the Senior Legion state tournament last week.
Starting Wednesday in Gillette, Wyo., the Pak hope to recreate that magic in the Northwest regional — which is the gateway to the ultimate dream.
A trip to the World Series.
“I was really impressed with our quick starts, which plays into our style of game,” said head coach Mike Archer. “If we get a lead we’re tough to defend. If we fall behind, then it takes us out of our game a little bit. With the way we consistently got ahead early, it turned out to be one of the best state tournaments we’ve ever had.”
In the first inning of the last three games in Spokane, the Pak scored 11 runs.
That type of jump-start can happen when your team hits .422 over five days and never lets up. Throw in a pitching staff that didn’t walk a batter until the fourth day and a defense that committed only two errors and it all added up to a state rout.
“We tell the guys that pitching and defense wins games but it takes hitting to win the tournament,” Archer said. “One of the best things about this team is we have good internal competition. These guys put positive pressure on one another to be a good player, defender, hitter — whatever it is. We got off to a good start (at state) and just took it from there with the momentum.”
The lineup was filled with big contributors. From Ryker Fortier’s five multi-hit games and nine runs, to Adam Goodrich’s 10 RBI, to Cade Gibson’s seven hits and seven RBI, to Drew Johnson’s three doubles, and much more.
This wrecking crew, which took 31 walks and fanned only 10 times, offered up more than enough support for a pitching staff that was equally dominant. The starting rotation of Steven Johnson, Ty Estey, Eian Peralta and John Sullivan handled 29 of the 31 innings, and Johnson was able to come back for a second start because of his highly efficient outing in the opener.
“By this time of the season you need 10 guys that can pitch,” Archer noted. “While we didn’t need that depth in the last tournament, maybe we will in the next.”
The Pak will take an 11-game win streak and 38-6 season record into Wednesday’s regional opener against the Medford Mustangs (37-7) of Oregon in the second of four games. For details of that game and others as the five-day tournament advances, visit yakimaherald.com/sports and also view the daily eEdition.
With Yakima Valley’s eight state championship have come eight trips to regionals and the Pak has yet to win one. But Archer’s teams have always won at least two games and come very close, led by a runner-up finish in 2018.
Medford, a program with five regional titles, will be formidable enough, but a potential second-round opponent could be Idaho Falls, which has not only won the last two regional titles but the World Series in Shelby, N.C., as well.
Last year in Gillette, the Pak won its first two games and then fell 8-5 to Idaho Falls and 5-2 to Helena, Mont.
“I think our confidence is firing on all cylinders, and we feel good with the way we’re hitting and pitching,” Archer said. “These tournaments are all about matchups, when you face a certain team and on which day. Obviously we’re going to face a really good team right out of the gate, but we like where we’re at right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.