Summer is Steven Johnson’s season, a time when teammates and coaches look to him to be their ace. And for the last two swings through the hot months, he’s made good on that trust.
It’s a well-earned reward for being patient.
In the spring as a junior and senior at West Valley, Johnson sat third in a rotation that was led by Pac-12 signees Brody Mills and Tommy Meluskey. The big innings were left to those horses as the Rams charged through back-to-back league championships.
But for the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak, Johnson is the guy.
In the two summers since coming up from the Peppers, Johnson is 15-1 and was the most valuable pitcher at last year’s American Legion state tournament, having pitched the first and last game in the Pak’s repeat title run.
“It’s been a good thing for me, pitching with Brody and Tommy because they’ve taught me so much,” Johnson said. “Yeah, I got fewer innings but that helped me be fresher for the summer. I didn’t have any problem with it because you know where you stand — those guys are just really good pitchers and two of the best in the state.”
And, yes, the upside with fewer high school innings has been a fully charged battery for the Pak. This summer he’s 7-0 and coming off back-to-back shutouts heading into this weekend’s four-game series with the Yakima Pepsi Beetles.
“Last year we had such a good, experienced defense I was just sort throwing through the innings and letting them do their thing,” the right-hander noted. “This year we’ve got another really good infield but I’ve worked more on locating and consistently making pitches. That’s led to more strikeouts.”
Indeed, Johnson has recorded eight or more punchouts in four of his seven starts. The season began with a five-inning no-hitter on June 3 and, most recently, featured a four-hit shutout last week in the opening game of Reno’s annual Josh Anderson tournament.
Johnson certainly isn’t limiting his contribution to the mound, batting over .500 while playing first base — where he split time with Mills in the spring.
“We’re hitting really well as a team, which is good news the deeper in the summer we go,” Johnson said. “We had some adversity on the trip to Reno because we were down a few pitchers, but that will help us in the long run. Different guys got innings and got experience, that’s key for all of us.”
Yakima Valley is 26-7, having dropped three games in Reno, and is 6-2 in league along with the Tri-City Titans. After the Pak’s four-game set with the Beetles on Saturday and Sunday, the Titans finish with a series against Pasco early next week.
The top two teams advance to the eight-team state tournament July 22-26 at Wheeler Field in Centralia. The winner then moves on to the Northwest Regional tournament in Gillette, Wyo.
Johnson would dearly love to lead this crew to a state threepeat. He and Eian Peralta were winners in the hard-fought league split with Tri-City and Johnson was dominant in a win last month over the Spokane Cannons, who are 13-0 in the Spokane league.
“Last year was a lot of fun, coming in for my first season with the Pak and having it go so well,” Johnson said. “I like being the top guy and it means a lot to me. To have the coaches have that confidence in you, it feels good. It makes me even more focused to pitch and compete as hard as I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.