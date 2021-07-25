The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak and Peppers will open play in their respective American Legion state baseball tournaments on Monday.
The Pak, which won the Central Washington League title with an 11-1 record, will begin play in the eight-team Senior Legion tournament against Bellingham at 4 p.m. at Roy Johnson Park in Kennewick.
The Peppers, who were 14-6 in CWL play to finish one game behind Kennewick, will be in Spokane for the Junior Legion tournament and face Centralia for a 1 p.m. first-round game at Jackson Field.
With a 37-9 season record, the Pepsi Pak just faced Bellingham in a four-game road series and dropped three of four.
In Monday’s other Senior Legion first-round games, Wilder Baseball of Port Angeles will play the Vancouver Mavericks at 10 a.m., Lakeside Recovery takes on the Hanford Flames at 1 p.m. and the host Kennewick Bandits meet the Spokane Cannons at 7 p.m.
Both tournaments run through Friday.