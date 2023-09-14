Mike Archer is soon to be a Hall of Famer for all seasons.
After his 40th summer as head coach of the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak, Archer will be inducted into the Washington State American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame on Oct. 14.
The longtime varsity coach at Selah, Archer became a member of the Washington High School Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2015.
The induction ceremony on Oct. 14 will be held at Clearwater Casino Resort in Suquamish.
Archer has won eight American Legion AAA state championships, including four in a remarkable run since 2017.
In four consecutive state appearances spanning 2017 to 2022, the Pak went 22-1 in tournament games with a 14-game win streak that was capped in ’22 when Yakima Valley outscored five opponents 58-11.
Coming out of the strongest league in the state, Archer has qualified 23 teams for the AAA state tournament, including a run of 13 straight years between 2006 and 2018.
Archer’s 2014 team, which dropped its state opener and then won five straight for the title, set a program record in wins at 55-10. That featured a 24-0 mark on their home field.
Since 2014, Archer’s teams have amassed an overall record of 414-108 and 33-7 at state tournaments with five championships.
In 2014 and 2022, the Pak and its Junior team, the Peppers, swept the AAA and AA state titles – Washington’s only program to do that.
In 2000, Archer’s 18th season, the Pak posted a 51-19 season record with a 5-0 run at state in Centralia. Yakima Valley also had three straight runner-up finishes at state from 2007 and ’09.
Archer’s eight state champions won at least two games apiece in regional tournaments.
According to the ALB website, other locals inducted into the state Hall of Fame include Mel Stottlemyre Sr., Dave Edler, Mike Trout, Bob Garretson Jr., Todd Stottlemyre and the 1953 Yakima Beetles.
