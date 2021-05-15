In Ryan Froula's mind, the leadership of West Valley's baseball program was always going to be a succession.
He took over for Kevin Van De Brake and, one day, longtime assistant Ryan Johnson would take over for him.
That day came Saturday.
After his Rams capped a 13-0 season with a 3-1 victory over Eisenhower for the district championship, Froula gathered the kids around on their home field and announced this would be his last as head coach.
"I feel it's time, that I've run through my turn here," he said after the game. "I've had the good fortune to coach my sons and this year my stepson Johnny (Hanses) is a senior. This was an incredible group to coach this season with (12) seniors who have been together for a long time. It was my honor to coach them."
Froula, who took over for Van De Brake in 2013, amassed a 94-42 league record in eight seasons at West Valley, which qualified for state three times and captured three league titles during that span. This year's team outscored opponents 138-18.
That, however, is just a fraction of Froula's coaching career, which started with stints as an assistant at East Valley and Eisenhower, his alma mater. He also joined the staff for the Yakima Beetles in 1991 and became head coach in 2006.
In 10 years with the Beetles, Froula won 353 games and is the program's third-winningest coach behind Bob Garretson Sr. and his son Bob Garretson Jr.
Johnson, whose son Drew is a junior shortstop for West Valley, has coached alongside and for Froula for more than 20 years. He coached the West Valley Baseball Club that won 46 games in 2019 and was the Junior Legion state runner-up. Johnson, who like Froula is a teacher at West Valley, will have to proceed through the district's hiring protocols, but Froula is hoping that will be expeditious.
"Ryan's a devoted, loyal assistant who's earned it," he said. "I feel like we've established a very good system here, and with good players in that system you succeed. It's time for RJ to have his turn."