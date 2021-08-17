A former Beetles player with a direct pipeline into the program is the ideal man to coach the Beetles.
That's the thinking behind Yakima Youth Baseball's quick decision late Monday night to hire Roger Guzman as the new head coach for its Senior Legion baseball program.
The job came open earlier this summer when Mark Day stepped down after five seasons.
Guzman graduated in 2003 from Eisenhower, where he has been the head coach since 2016. He played for the Beetles and coach Ryan Froula for three summers from 2002 to 2004.
Eisenhower finished second in the CBBN South this year, reached the district championship and was 10-5 for the season.
"Roger's in tune with today's kids and on point in so many ways," said Bruce Staley, president of Yakima Youth Baseball. "He's a player's coach, gets a lot out of kids and enjoys it."
Guzman, who played college ball at Pacific Lutheran, will be assembling a staff in the coming days and holding fall tryouts for ages 14 to 18, Staley said.
The Beetles were 1-11 in Central Washington League play this summer and 21-37 overall.
• Idaho Falls, which rallied to beat the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak 8-5 in the Northwest regional tournament, advanced to the American Legion World Series championship game late Tuesday night in Shelby, N.C. The Bandits became the first team from Idaho to win the World Series in 2019.