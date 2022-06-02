The Yakima Pepsi Beetles continued to pound out hits and score runs Thursday night, but so did the River City A’s.
A day after River City outlasted Yakima for a 10-8 win in Pasco, the A’s rallied to beat the Beetles 17-12 in nine innings at Parker Faller Field.
Yakima collected 13 hits, giving the Beetles 28 in the two games, but River City plated nine runs in the top of the ninth inning to nab the victory.
Kaden Taylor was 2-for-2 with three RBI, Simon Johnston had three hits with a double and J’Den Briones scored twice and drove in two runs for Yakima.
The Beetles (2-4) travel to the Eastern Washington Summer Kickoff in Medical Lake and will play the Missoula Mavericks to start the tournament at 8 p.m. on Friday. Yakima will then play two teams from Spokane on Saturday.
Highlights: Tommy Meluskey (RC) 3-5, 2 runs, RBI; Conner Dailey (RC) 2-6, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kaden Taylor (Y) 2-2, 3 RBI; J’Den Briones (Y) 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Simon Johnston (Y) 3-4, 2b, run, RBI; Stevan Rodriguez (Y) 1-4, 2 runs; Nick Field (Y) 1-2, 2 runs, sb, RBI; Jacob Rettig (Y) 2-4, 2 runs.
