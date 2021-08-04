GILLETTE, Wyo. — Tough in the clutch moments and opportunistic in others, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak kept its unbeaten postseason run going on Wednesday.
Doing most of its damage in the third and fourth innings and riding a gritty effort by starter Caden Herbst, the Pak defeated the Billings Royals 8-5 on opening day of the Northwest regional tournament at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
Down 2-1 through two innings, Ryker Fortier, Drew Johnson and Derek Wolff opened the third frame with three consecutive singles and Adam Goodrich later added another base hit as Yakima Valley caught and passed the Montana state runner-up with four runs.
A pitching change did not help the Royals, who surrendered three more runs in the fourth with the Pak taking advantage of a walk and two hit batters to start.
In those two key innings, Johnson and Wolff both scored twice and Goodrich had two hits to help the Washington state champions build an 8-2 lead.
Billings, which came in with a hefty 53-12 record, did not make it easy for the Pak to close it out. The Royals collected 12 hits, kept steady traffic on the bases, and had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
But in the face of all that heat the Pak responded coolly, turning double plays in the first, fifth and seventh innings and leaving Billings with 12 stranded base runners. Herbst threw 106 pitches over 5.2 innings with two earned runs and seven hits, all singles. Blake Steiner picked up the save, getting an infield groundout to end the late threat in the seventh.
Wolff was a menace batting third in the lineup, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a stolen base and two RBI, and Goodrich was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in the No. 5 spot.
Drew Johnson, the offensive MVP of last week's state tournament, reached base three times and scored twice. Catcher Johnny Hanses doubled in the Pak's first run in the second inning and added a sacrifice fly in the third.
Coming off its 5-0 run through state in Kennewick, Yakima Valley improved to 43-9 and advances in the winner's bracket to a 3:30 p.m. game on Thursday. The Pepsi Pak will play the winner of Wednesday's third game between Oregon state champion Eugene and Wyoming state champion Cheyenne.
Idaho Falls, which won the Senior Legion World Series in 2019, defeated the Helena Senators from Montana 4-1 in Wednesday's second game.
Yakima Valley=014=300=0=—=8=9=5
Billings=110=100=2=—=5=12=2
Herbst, Steiner and Hanses; L. Schaaf, Steppe (4), Doucette (5), Ohlin (6) and Thompson.
YV highlights: Derek Wolff 2-4, 2 runs, SB, 2 RBI; Adam Goodrich 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Johnny Hanses 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Drew Johnson 1-2, SB, 2 runs; Caden Herbst 5.2 IP, 7 hits, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K.