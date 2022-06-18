SELAH — Solid pitching carried the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to a sweep over the Spokane Cannons on Saturday.
Jackson May opened with five quality innings in the first game and Eian Peralta hurled a shutout in the second contest as the Pak used a 7-2, 3-0 sweep to improve to 12-1 at Archer Stadium.
Yakima Valley will close out its long season-opening homestand on Monday with two games against the Tri-City Reign. Then it’s on the road for a tournament in Montana.
May also had two hits in the opener, as did Cade Gibson and Adam Goodrich. Ty Estey drove in two runs.
Peralta struck out five in his four-hitter over seven innings. May added another two hits. On Friday, Ty Estey went the distance in a 14-4 win over Coeur d’Alene.
YV highlights — Game 1: Jackson May 5 IP, 3 K; Cade Gibson 2 hits, RBI; Adam Goodrich 2 hits, RBI; Ty Estey 2 RBI. Game 2: Eian Peralta CG, 7 IP, 5 K; Jackson May 2 hits; Adam Goodrich RBI.
-
Beetles drop two
Edged by Columbia Gorge followed by a loss to the Washington Baseball Academy on Saturday, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles will play for third and fourth place on Sunday in the Garretson Memorial Wood Bat Tournament at Parker Faller Field.
Columbia Gorge scored two runs in the sixth inning and held on to beat the Beetles 3-2 to earn a spot in Sunday’s championship game at 2:30 p.m.
The Hustlers are 4-0 in the tournament, won the Red Division and will face the Beetles’ Alumni team for the title. Yakima’s Alumni, which clipped the Beetles 3-2 on Thursday, won the Blue Division.
The Beetles fell to the Washington Baseball Academy in Saturday’s nightcap and will have a rematch with the North Seattle club in Sunday’s placing final at noon.
Baseball Advantage Prep of Yakima will play for fifth place against the Spokane Bandits at 9:30 a.m.
Dominik Martinez of BA Prep pitched five-plus innings with four hits and five strikeouts and was 2-for-3 with a double and run scored in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Washington Baseball Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.