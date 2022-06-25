MISSOULA, Mont. — After its win streak was snapped at 13 games, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak bounced back with a 14-6 win over Walla Walla on Saturday and will play in Sunday's title game at the Mavericks Memorial Tournament.
John Sullivan pitched a five-hitter in the six-inning game against the Bears. Yakima Valley's 13-hit offense was led by Ryker Fortier's three hits and Drew Johnson's two hits and four RBI.
The Pak moved to 3-1 in the tournament and 17-2 overall with Sunday's championship game set for 3:30 p.m.
Eian Peralta pitched seven solid innings against Great Falls, which trailed 4-1 after five innings but rallied to win it with four runs in the 10th inning.
-
HILLSBORO 11, YAKIMA PEPSI BEETLES 1: At Beaverton, Ore., Brodi Phillips swatted a solo home run for the Beetles in the second inning but Hillsboro's Jonah Hergert pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts on the third day of the Beaverton tournament.
Yakima (9-14), at 1-2 in the tourney, will play a placing game on Sunday
-
BASEBALL ADVANTAGE PREP 15-6, AWA 5-7: At Davis, Morgan Rodriguez was 6-for-8 for the day with a double, two stolen bases, five runs scored and three RBI as Baseball Advantage Prep earned a split on Friday.
Dominik Martinez struck out six over 3.1 innings in the victory, which saw BAP plate five runs in the third inning and eight in the fourth.
BAP highlights — Game 1: Morgan Rodriguez 3-4, 2 runs, SB; Brian Alcazar 1-3, 2 RBI; Dominik Martinez 1-3, 2 runs; Justus Barker 5.2 IP, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K. Game 2: Dominik Martinez 3.1 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, 1-2, RBI; Morgan Rodriguez 3-4, 2b, SB, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Brian Alcazar 1-2, 2b, 2 runs; Haven Sageal 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Thane Denny 2-4, SB, 2 runs, RBI; Nathan Gonzalez 2 runs, 2 RBI; Justus Barker 1-3, 3 runs, RBI; Braden Albrecht 2-3, run, 2 RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.