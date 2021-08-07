GILLETTE, Wyo. — Yakima Valley brought the best-hitting lineup to Saturday's final four at the Northwest regional tournament and Helena brought the best pitching.
Unfortunately for the Pepsi Pak, pitching won on this day.
Montana state-tournament MVP Tyler Tenney threw a complete game and held the Pak bats mostly in check to lead the Senators to a 5-2 elimination victory at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
In four regional games, Helena pitchers held opponents scoreless in 23 of 27 innings.
To start out, though, it was Pak starter Eli Grange who put up three straight zeros and held a 1-0 lead thanks to Jackson May's RBI double in the second. Helena drew even in the fourth and pushed ahead for good in the fifth when its 7-8-9 batters opened with consecutive singles -- a threat that Grange minimized, yet it still produced a 3-1 lead.
Derek Wolff's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth got one of those runs back and pulled Yakima Valley within 3-2, but Helena quickly responded with a pair of runs in the sixth, one of which was unearned.
The Pak offense, which scored 21 runs on 26 hits in its first three games here, was held to six hits against Tenney, who struck out only two but got 11 groundouts and kept YV from a big inning.
Shortstop Drew Johnson, MVP of the Washington state tournament, had two singles in four at-bats and was 6-for-13 in four regional games with a double, home run, six runs and four RBI. He batted .516 with three homers in nine postseason games.
Wolff, who singled in the first and drove in Ryker Fortier with his sacrifice fly in the fifth, batted .429 at regional. Fortier started 4-6-3 double plays in the second and fourth, giving the Pak defense six in the tournament.
Yakima Valley finished 2-2 here, 7-2 in the postseason and 44-11 for the season. In the program's seventh regional appearance, the Pak have won at least two games each time.
Helena (54-20) advances to Sunday's finals to face either Oregon champion Eugene or defending champion Idaho Falls, which played in Saturday's late game. The regional winner advances to the Senior Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., next week.
---
Helena=000=122=0=—=5=10=1
Yakima Valley=010=010=0=—=2=6=2
Tenney and Mooney; Grange, Hanses (7) and Hanses, Huber (7).
YV highlights: Ryker Fortier 1-4, run; Drew Johnson 2-4; Derek Wolff 1-2, RBI; Johnny Hanses 1-3, 2b; Jackson May 1-3, 2b, RBI; Eli Grange 6 IP, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.