SELAH – Down 5-4 in the fifth inning, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak erupted for nine runs and charged away to beat the Northwest Diamond Academy 13-5 in Sunday’s championship game of the Emily Harris Memorial tournament at Archer Stadium.
John Sullivan was 3-for-3, Ryker Fortier scored three runs and drove in two and Eian Peralta had three RBI for Yakima Valley, which produced 15 hits and finished 6-0 in the four-day tournament.
The Pak started the day with a 3-1 win over the Northwest A’s as Luke Jenkins pitched a complete game with just four hits allowed over seven innings.
Yakima Valley (24-3) is now preparing for its annual trip to Reno.
-
Yakima Valley 3, Northwest A’s 1. YV highlights: Ryker Fortier 2-4, RBI; Joe Bugni 2-2, run; Luke Jenkins CG, 7 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.
Yakima Valley 13, NW Diamond 5. YV highlights: Ryker Fortier 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Adam Goodrich 1-3, run, RBI; Drew Johnson 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Eian Peralta 2-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Derek Wolff 2-4, run, RBI; John Sullivan 3-3, run, RBI; Grant Chapman 1-1, 2 runs, RBI; Jackson May 4 IP, 5 ER, 2-2, run.
-
JUNIOR LEGION
Sunday’s game
River City 10, Yakima Valley Peppers 6. YV highlights: James Hull 2-5, run, RBI; Jonathan Rominger 2b, run; Beau Benjamin 1-1, RBI; Justin Busey 1-2, RBI; Yesac Yad 2-2, 2b, 3b.
