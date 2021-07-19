With an 11-6 victory in Monday’s first game, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak not only kept its momentum in high gear but also clinched the Central Washington League title outright and the top seed to the Senior Legion state tournament.
After sweeping Sunday’s doubleheader against the Yakima Pepsi Beetles 10-0 and 9-4 in Selah, the Pak trailed 6-5 through three innings in Monday’s opener but rallied to push its league record to 10-1 at Parker Faller Field.
Results of the second game and finale of the four-game series were unavailable at press time, but full details can be found at yakimaherald.com/sports
Second-place Kennewick is 8-3 in league and will wrap up CWL play on Tuesday with a single game at Hanford.
The Beetles and Hanford are tied for third in the win column and have a doubleheader at Hanford scheduled for Friday. The CWL gets three berths in the state tournament, which starts next week in Kennewick.
On Sunday, Blake Steiner got the Pak started with a four-hit shutout in the opener at Archer Stadium. He struck out seven in a complete-game effort over six innings.
Eli Grange started the nightcap for Yakima Valley and pitched six innings. He also had a two-run double.
Derek Wolff was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the second game and had a hit and RBI in the opener.
Teammate Jackson May impacted both games as well, going 3-for-3 in the nightcap after contributing an RBI hit in the opener.
SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS
Yakima Valley 10, Yakima 0 (YV: Blake Steiner CG, 6 IP, 4 hits, 7 K; Drew Johnson 2-3, 3b, RBI; Derek Wolff 1-2, RBI; Nate Gutierrez 2-3; Adam Goodrich 2-3; Johnny Hanses 2b; Jackson May RBI.
Yakima Valley 9, Yakima 4 (YV: Eli Grange 2b, 2 RBI, 6 IP; Jack Jenkins save; Ryker Fortier 2-3; Derek Wolff 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Jackson May 3-3).