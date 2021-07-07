RENO — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak lost 12-6 to the Reno Knights in a warm-up game for the 32nd annual Josh Anderson Memorial Tournament, which starts Thursday.
Drew Johnson hit a triple to go with two doubles and Eli Grange went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI for the Pak. Yakima Valley (26-4) plays two games Thursday morning at 8:30 and 11 a.m.
The Yakima Pepsi Beetles (21-21) are traveling to Bozeman, Mont., for the Mid-Summer Classic and will open with two games on Friday.
Reno Knights 12, Yakima Valley 6 (YV: Drew Johnson 3-4, 2 2b, 3b, RBI; Derek Wolfe 2-3, 3 RBI; Eli Grange 3-3, 2 2b, RBI)
---
JUNIOR LEGION
Tuesday's games
Kennewick 8, Yakima Valley Peppers 7 (YV: Isaac Froula 2-4, 2b, RBI; Sam Stephens 2-4, 2b, RBI).
Kennewick 4, Yakima Valley Peppers 2 (YV: Steven Johnson 6 IP, ER, 6 K, BB; Carter Graham 1-3, RBI; James Hull 1-3).