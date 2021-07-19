Finishing its Central Washington League title run with a rush, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak closed out a series sweep against the Yakima Pepsi Beetles on Monday at Parker Faller Field.

The Pak rallied to win the opener 11-6 and then raced to a 12-2 victory in five innings to wrap up CWL play at 11-1 with the Senior Legion state tournament a week away.

With his team trailing 6-5 through three innings in the opener, Jack Jenkins came on in relief and through four shutout innings as the Pak rallied and pulled away. In the nightcap, Caden Herbst threw a complete game with eight strikeouts to complete the four-game sweep.

Third baseman Derek Wolff sparked the offense with five RBI for the day, and centerfielder Adam Goodrich collected five hits in the twin bill and drove in a pair of runs in the second game. Wolff had eight RBI in the series.

Yakima Valley will take a 36-6 season record to Bellingham for a four-game series against Post 7 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Stevan Rodriquez had three hits with a double, triple and two runs scored for the day and teammate Grayson McDaniel had three hits and three runs to lead the Beetles.

Second-place Kennewick is 8-3 in league and will wrap up CWL play on Tuesday with a single game at Hanford.

The Beetles and Hanford are tied for third in the win column and have a doubleheader at Hanford scheduled for Friday. The CWL gets three berths in the state tournament, which starts Monday at Kennewick.

Yakima Valley 11. Yakima 6 (YV: Ryker Fortier 2-3, RBI; Drew Johnson 2-3, 2 RBI; Derek Wolff 1-4, 3 RBI; Adam Goodrich 2-4; Caden Herbst RBI; Jackson May 2 RBI; Jack Jenkins 4 IP, 0 runs. Yak: Cooper Hansen RBI; Grayson McDaniel 1-2, 2 runs; Jacob Manley 1-3, 2b, RBI, run; Kaden Taylor 1-3, RBI, run; Keegan Edler 2-4, run; Stevan Rodriquez 1-4, 2b, run; Trent Willsey 1-3, RBI.

Yakima Valley 12, Yakima 2 (YV: Adam Goodrich 3-3, 2 RBI; Derek Wolff 2b, 2 RBI; Eli Grange 2-3, 3b, RBI; Nate Gutierrez 2-3, 2 RBI; Danny Cypher RBI; Grant Chapman 1-2, 2 RBI; Caden Herbst CG, 5 IP, 8 K. Yak: Brayden Palmateer 1-3; Grayson McDaniel 2-3, RBI, run; Stevan Rodriquez 2-3, 3b, run; Xander Smith 1-2.

---

JUNIOR LEGION

Monday's games

Yakima Valley Peppers 6, Wenatchee 0 (YV: Steven Johnson 6 IP, 6 K, 0 BB, 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Ryan Bair 2b, RBI; Eian Peralta 1-3, run).

Yakima Valley Peppers 6, Wenatchee 5 (YV: Luke Jenkins 6 IP, 0 ER; James Hull 3-3, 2 runs, RBI; Isaac Froula 2-5, 2 runs; Johnson 1-3, 2 RBI; Joel Godina 2-4, RBI).