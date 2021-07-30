KENNEWICK — Never has a Pepsi Pak team been so inexperienced and unprepared for the postseason. But never has that mattered so little.
Not when you play like this.
Outfitted with a roster that hadn't seen playoffs of any kind — not high school or summer ball — for over two years, Yakima Valley rolled out a composed, clutch, deep effort all week long at the Senior Legion state tournament and never lost, capping the run with a 10-8 victory over Lakeside Recovery in Friday's championship game at Roy Johnson Field.
As the lone remaining unbeaten team, the Pak had two chances to secure the title and a trip to regionals next week.
Two chances weren't needed.
After spotting Lakeside a quick 3-0 lead, Yakima Valley erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the third and kept on raking, piling up 11 of its 13 hits in the third, fourth and fifth innings en route to winning the program's fourth state championship since 2014. It's also three titles in a row for the state tournaments that the Pak has competed in.
"It never gets old. Not at all," smiled coach Mike Archer, who is taking a team to the Northwest regional for the seventh time. "The weird part of this is that things have been so different for so long, we just haven't had kids in the playoffs. There's so much they hadn't been through. But they handled the quick learning curve incredibly well."
With an 8 a.m. start Friday and a quick turnaround from Thursday's nightcap win over Kennewick, the Pak took a breath and immediately fell behind 3-0 as Lakeside collected four hits in its first six at-bats against starter Jackson May.
But after 6-foot-4 Lakeside ace Cody Arsenian zipped through the Pak lineup once, the second time was the complete opposite. Yakima Valley sent 13 batters to the plate in the third with Drew Johnson and Adam Goodrich both contributing two-run hits and Caden Herbst swatting two singles in the same inning.
"I was a little nervous with the start but I've been nervous this whole tournament," said Goodrich, a centerfielder who spent a lot of productive time on the bases, going 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base. "I felt a lot better, more confident, after that big inning. But that's a good team and they came back on some teams here, so we had to fight to the end."
Fight, indeed.
Lakeside pecked away at May, a JV pitcher for West Valley last spring, but could never cash in big. May faced a bases-loaded, one-out pressure cooker in the fifth but only gave up one run, and he kept a hard-hitting team in the yard.
The other side wasn't so fortunate.
With the Issaquah-based crew within 8-6 in the bottom of the fifth, Johnson lashed a two-out, two-run homer — his second of the tournament — over the right field wall to push the Pak back up 10-6. He dominated the week offensively with these remarkable numbers — 10 hits in 18 at-bats, three doubles, a triple and two home runs to give Legion officials an easy choice for their slugger award.
"The summer started out a little slow but I found my groove and have been able to keep it going," said Johnson, who finished the day with four RBI to go with his defensive duties at shortstop. "The team relies on me to get on base a lot, that's my job. It's been fun because I've been seeing the ball really well lately."
Blake Steiner, who beat Lakeside with a complete game on Wednesday and picked up a win in relief in Monday's opener, was named the tournament's top pitcher. May, YV's fifth starter in five days, worked six innings and Eli Grange earned the save with a 1-2-3 seventh.
Nate Gutierrez and Caden Herbst, batting No. 6 and 8 in the lineup, were both 3-for-4, and Grange had two hits with a double, run and RBI.
"Everyone wants to win and it showed," Gutierrez said. "Guys pitching well, guys stepping up at the plate, not a lot of errors — we all did what we had to and kept it going."
After an unsettling trip to Bellingham last week when the Pak dropped three of four, everything clicked in Kennewick with five consecutive wins. Yakima Valley will take a 42-9 record to Gillette, Wyo., for the eight-team Northwest regional tournament, where the Pak will open against the Montana runner-up on Wednesday in the first game of the day.
"We told the guys pitching and defense will keep us in games and we've got to hit to win the tournament," Archer said. "Today we hit it pretty good. These kids have learned how to play great with a total team effort. They support each other so well, and when they compete like this they raise each other up."
Lakeside=300=212=0=—=8=9=1
Pepsi Pak=007=120=x=—=10=13=2
Arsenian, Cha (3), Clark (4), McInerney (6) and Charoenkul; May, Grange (7) and Hanses.
YV highlights: Drew Johnson 2-4, 2 runs, HR, 4 RBI; Adam Goodrich 2-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI, SB; Nate Gutierrez 3-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Derek Wolff 1-3, 2b, run; Eli Grange 2-4, 2b, run, RBI, 1 IP, save; Caden Herbst 3-4, 2 runs; Jackson May 6 IP.