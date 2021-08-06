GILLETTE, Wyo. — After the previous three games at the Northwest regional tournament produced 1-0 decisions, the Pepsi Pak charged out in the first inning of Friday’s nightcap with its first three batters coming around to score.
Great start for a hot team, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the 2019 Senior Legion World Series champions.
Breaking away with a five-run fourth inning and scoring all their runs with two outs, the Idaho Falls Bandits handed Yakima Valley its first postseason loss with an 8-5 winner’s-bracket victory at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
The Pak got to Idaho Falls ace Merit Jones early, but the 6-foot-4 right-hander settled in to nearly go the distance, holding Yakima Valley to two hits from the second through sixth innings while finishing with 10 strikeouts. Jones was unbeaten for his high school team in the spring and has lost only once this summer.
But despite facing an 8-3 deficit, the Pak had a chance to steal this one.
Drew Johnson and Eli Grange drove in runs in the fifth to shave the margin to 8-5, and in the seventh the Pak chased Jones after Jackson May’s leadoff single and Ryker Fortier’s walk. But after reliever Ryan Horvath balked the runners up, he closed the door by retiring three straight batters.
Pepsi Pak starter Blake Steiner allowed four earned runs and battled his way through five innings and 101 pitches to save YV’s arms for the weekend. Jack Jennings pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Fortier finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Grange and Johnny Hanses drove in two runs apiece for the Pak.
Yakima Valley, now 2-1 in the tournament and 44-10 overall, will face the Helena Senators (2-1, 53-20) in a loser-out game on Saturday at 3 p.m. Idaho Falls and Eugene, Ore., meet in the second game Saturday, with the championship final slated for Sunday.
---
Idaho Falls=201=500=0=—=8=13=1
Yakima Valley=300=020=0=—=5=6=1
Jones, Horvath (7) and Woods; Steiner, Jenkins (6) and Hanses.
YV highlights: Blake Steiner 5 IP, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K; Jack Jenkins 2 IP, 0 runs; Ryker Fortier 2-3, 2 runs; Drew Johnson 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Eli Grange 2 RBI; Johnny Hanses 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI.