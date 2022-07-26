SELAH — For absorbing their first loss of the Junior Legion state tournament, the Yakima Valley Peppers were in the best possible position.
The Lynden Lightning, last year's state runner-up, rode Lane Simonsen's stout pitching Tuesday night to an 8-1 victory over the Peppers, setting up a three-team race for the title Wednesday at Carlon Park's Archer Stadium.
Coeur d'Alene will play Lynden at 11 a.m. in an elimination game with the winner taking on Yakima Valley in the championship game at 2:15 p.m. All three teams are 3-1 in the tournament but since the Peppers were the last team to lose they get a bye into the second game.
Simonsen pitched six innings and struck out nine, allowing four hits and three walks. Lynden's big inning came in the fourth when the Lightning tallied four runs for a 5-0 lead.
Yakima Valley's run came in the sixth when Evan Ancira led off with a double and Justin Busey drove him in with another double. James Hull also had a double for the Peppers (42-10), who opened the tournament with wins over Mead, Centralia and Kennewick.
The Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen lost to Kennewick on opening day but have since won three straight, including getting revenge against the Phantoms on Tuesday with a 7-4 loser-out victory.
Lynden (23-6-1) also lost to Kennewick on Sunday but remained alive by ousting Mead 10-2 on Monday followed by Tuesday's win.
