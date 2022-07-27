SELAH — When things get tight and tense, these Peppers know how to handle the heat.
In all its forms.
Erasing three-run deficits late in two games and bouncing back from a humbling the previous day, Yakima Valley faced a 46-win opponent on a 105-degree afternoon for the Junior Legion state championship on Wednesday.
"We always try to keep our heads up and play our best no matter what — that's been drilled into us all season," said Evan Ancira. "We faced some tough situations all week but we stuck together. And now we're state champions."
Indeed they are as the Peppers waged a pitcher's duel with Coeur d'Alene and got the better of it, breaking a 1-1 tie with two runs in the sixth inning for a 3-1 victory at Carlon Park's Archer Stadium.
"These guys just never quit and that attitude and determination paid off big," said head coach Chris Keller. "We fought for it, that's for sure, and they deserve this — and right here on their home field."
And the home field of the Pepsi Pak, which repeated as Senior Legion state champions a couple hours earlier in Spokane. It's only the second time the same program has swept the titles and Yakima Valley was the first to do it in 2014.
Fittingly, the two pitchers who combined for a three-hitter claimed the two individual awards for the Peppers. Ancira, who threw five innings and was 2-for-4 with a run and RBI, was awarded the MVP trophy and Conner Speer, who earned three saves in the five-day tournament, received the top pitcher award.
Soon to be a sophomore at Selah, Ancira singled to open the top of the sixth and later scored the tiebreaking run on an error. Justin Busey also singled in the inning and scored on Speer's sacrifice fly.
Ancira took a one-hitter into the fifth and got in some trouble, hitting a batter and then allowing a single. But the defense stopped the rally with a double play. The same situation played out in the seventh when Speer hit a batter and gave up a single with one out. Second baseman Beau Benjamin snagged a hard liner and doubled off the runner at second to end the game.
"When Keller told me last night that I would get the start it put me on edge and I didn't sleep too well," Ancira said. "But I still had a good feeling about it. I threw with all my heart out there, and we all played like that."
The Peppers started 3-0 and that included overcoming 4-1 deficits to Mead and Kennewick, surging ahead with five runs in the fifth inning of both games. Then came Tuesday's 8-1 loss to Lynden, setting up Wednesday's three-team playoff for the title.
Coeur d'Alene eliminated Lynden 5-3 in the 11 a.m. game for its fourth straight loser-out win, pushing its season record to 46-6.
Against the Peppers, the starter for the Lumbermen, Cooper Smith, didn't allow a hit until one out in the fourth. Coeur d'Alene's undoing wasn't its pitching, it was committing four errors.
"Those two comebacks earlier in the week were huge and really kept our confidence going," said Keller, who coached the 2014 Peppers to a state title. "Knowing what was at stake the guys didn't panic and just kept playing hard. Last night was tough, but they didn't stay down and came ready to play today."
The Peppers finished their season 43-10.
Yakima Valley=000=102=0=—=3=5=2
Coeur d'Alene=010=000=0=—=1=3=4
Ancira, Speer (6) and Renteria. Smith, Holecek (6) and Taylor.
YV highlights: Evan Ancira 5 IP, 2 hits, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 2-4, run, RBI; Conner Speer 2 IP, save, 1 hit, 1 BB, 1 K, RBI; Jonathan Rominger 1-3, run; Justin Busey 2-4, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.