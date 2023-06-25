MISSOULA — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak cruised to a title with a pair of wins Sunday at the Mavericks Memorial Tournament in Missoula, Mont.
After knocking off Spokane 10-2 to wrap up group play, the Pak avenged its only loss by beating Missoula 11-2 in the championship game. Eian Peralta threw a complete game without giving up an earned run and recorded three hits for Yakima Valley to wrap up the weekend.
Johnny Rominger added three hits and Ty Moore went 2-for-4 with a double for the Pak, which put up five runs in the seventh inning to take an 11-0 lead. Yakima Valley lost to Missoula 6-5 Friday after the Mavericks rallied to score three runs in their last at-bat.
James Hull and John Sullivan both tripled and contributed two hits each to spark an early offensive outburst against Spokane. Steven Johnson struck out eight in six innings of work in the run-rule victory.
The Pak (18-3) will return to action for a game Tuesday afternoon at Coeur D'Alene.
Pak highlights — vs. Spokane: Steven Johnson 6 IP, 0 ER, 2 R, 5 H, 8 K; James Hull 2-4, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Eian Peralta 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Ryan Bair 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; John Sullivan 2-2, 3b, run, RBI. vs. Missoula — Peralta 7 IP, 0 ER, 2 R, 7 H, 4 K, 0 BB, 3-4, 2 runs; Ty Moore 2-4, 2b, run; Johnny Rominger 3-4, 2 runs, RBI.
