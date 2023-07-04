SELAH — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak repeated as champions after an unbeaten run through the Emily Harris Memorial Tournament.
Sunday's 8-0 run-rule win over The Dalles capped off five straight wins by six runs or more, including four shutouts. Eian Peralta struck out seven batters and allowed only four hits in a five-inning complete game.
James Hull singled and scored to start a three-run first inning rally and finished the game 3-for-3 with three runs. Jackson May and Johnny Rominger added two hits apiece for Yakima Valley (22-5).
The Pak will make its annual trip to Nevada for a tournament this week, starting Wednesday at 3 p.m. vs. host Reno.
Pak highlights — vs. The Dalles: Eian Peralta 5 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 7 K, 0 BB; James Hull 3-3, 3 runs; Jackson May 2-2, run, 2 RBI; Johnny Rominger 2-3, RBI.
