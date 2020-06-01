For the Yakima Pepsi Beetles and Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak, the time has come for baseball.
With distant road trips for one, but right at home for the other.
Unable to practice or play games at Parker Faller Field on the Yakima Valley College campus due to the state’s coronavirus restrictions, the Beetles will be playing in a series of tournaments in Montana, which is much further along in its COVID-19 reopening, starting next week.
The Pak, however, is practicing at Carlon Park and has scheduled a 13-game homestand over eight days that starts Friday with a doubleheader against the River City A’s from the Tri-Cities.
With Yakima County still in Phase 1 because of a high infection rate, the Pak is defying the state restriction for gatherings set by Gov. Jay Inslee. But Selah has a proclamation in place from its mayor, issued May 8, that says city officials will not enforce those restrictions.
“We have a very low-risk group of kids out playing baseball, after being locked down for months, and they should have the right to make that choice,” said coach Mike Archer. “Our parks are open and we feel we’re being safe. We have 100 percent support from our parents. Honestly, I feel way safer at a baseball field than the grocery store.”
Archer and his coaches brought small groups of older players together last week to establish a Senior roster, and will bring in Junior players this week to form a Peppers roster.
For games, players will come suited up and ready with no access to the clubhouse. Dugouts will be extended to help with distancing, there won’t be water jugs or seeds, and social contact like hugs and handshakes will be monitored.
Archer said he’s been in contact with coaches in Montana and Idaho to get advice and ideas from those states, which have been playing games. That includes allowing fans, which will be welcome at Carlon Park.
“We want people to be respectful of each other, keeping their distance and wearing masks if they’re comfortable with it,” he said. “We did give some thought to having no fans, but it’s a city park and it’s open. We’ll have a COVID monitor who will keep things spread out, and we think we have a big enough park to handle it.”
The Pak has scheduled three consecutive doubleheaders with River City on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. After a day off comes a series with the Kennewick Outlaws followed by another with Centralia. Yakima Valley is also still planning its annual trip to Reno for a tournament later this month.
Friday’s twin bill starts at 5:30 p.m.
“We’ve been getting all kinds of phone calls from teams and could probably play every day,” Archer said. “The kids are incredibly excited about this and so am I, but a little nervous and anxious, too. Some people won’t like this, I’m sure. But the reception we’re getting from our community has been very positive. We feel very strongly it’s time to start.”
Without access to a home field, the Beetles are planning to take a Senior team to Montana for a series of tournaments over four weeks at Bozeman, Missoula and Helena. All counties in Montana have few to no coronavirus cases, and a travel quarantine for non-work-related arrivals expired Monday.
The first tournament in Bozeman, which runs June 10-13, will have teams from Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.
“Having Montana re-opened has basically saved our season,” said Bruce Staley, president of Yakima Youth Baseball. “The hotels are open, and these are tournaments we’re excited to be involved with. Our parents have been great as we work out transportation and things like that. After being cooped up for so long, as you can imagine, our kids are thrilled.”
As of Monday, Staley has confirmed a 28-game schedule for the Senior team. It includes a four-game series at Boise this month and two sites much closer to home — a doubleheader at Moses Lake in July and a tournament in Ellensburg toward the end of the season.
The Beetles are still hoping to host their two big annual tournaments of the year — the Garretson Memorial and Firecracker — but with the county’s slow progress toward Phase 2 and 3 it seems unlikely.
“We got access to the field (Monday), but until the governor eases these restrictions all we can do is maintain it and keep it ready,” Staley said. “Our fields for the two tournaments are full, so we’re holding out hope we can get them in maybe in July.”
Both the Pak and Beetles are playing independent seasons and not representing American Legion, which canceled its regional and national tournaments two months ago. Some states like Idaho are still conducting state tournaments but Washington is not, nor will there be any Central Washington League play.
Both programs have or will have their players and parents sign waivers protecting them if a player should test positive for the coronavirus. While American Legion insurance is unavailable this year, both teams have full coverage.