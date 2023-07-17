A pair of complete-game performances helped the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak put the end of their win streak over the Yakima Pepsi Beetles behind them Sunday at Parker Faller Field.
After a doubleheader split Saturday ended the Pak’s 32-game streak over their rivals, Eian Peralta and Luke Jenkins both stepped up to get a new streak started.
Peralta allowed four runs, two earned, in the opening 10-4 win. The Selah product struck out three and walked none while allowing seven hits over seven innings.
With Peralta on the mound, the five runs the Pak pushed across in the first proved to be enough. After an error and a walk, Jackson May’s two-RBI double started a run of five straight hits as the Pak took command of the game.
Yakima Valley tacked on three runs in the fourth and one each in the sixth and the seventh.
Ty Esty collected three hits and an RBI and Steven Johnson, the winner on the mound in Saturday’s nightcap, added two hits, a run and an RBI.
Diego Arteaga doubled twice for the Beetles, scoring once, and J’Den Briones singled and scored twice.
Naches Valley’s Jenkins took the bump in the nightcap, scattering four hits over seven one-run innings in the 8-1 victory. The Rangers’ ace struck out four.
The Pak used another big inning to tilt things in their favor, scoring six in the fourth. Peralta tripled and Connor Speer and Ryan Bair both doubled during the offensive onslaught.
Yakima Valley added runs in the fifth and seventh to cushion its lead. Peralta, Speer and Cade Gibson each recorded multi-hit games, and Bair and Speer each drove in a pair.
Kaden Taylor doubled to open the bottom of the sixth before scoring on a sac fly three batters later for the Beetles’ only run.
The Pak (29-7, 9-3) are guaranteed one of the Central Washington League’s two state tournament bids. Play starts on Saturday in Centralia.
The doubleheader sweep ends the summer for the Beetles (23-23, 4-8).
Pak highlights — Game 1: Grant Chapman 1-4, 2 runs; Cade Gibson 1-2, 2B, 2 runs; Eian Peralta 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 Ks, 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Jackson May 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, Steven Johsnon 2-3, run, RBI; Johnny Romminger 2-3, run; Ty Esty 3-4, RBI; Logan Stevenson 1-3, run, RBI. Game 2: James Hull 1-3, run; Gibson 2-4, WB, RBI; Peralta 2-4, run; Connor Speer 1-2, run, 2 RBI, Ryan Bair 2-4, 2 RBI; Luke Jenkins 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 Ks. Beetles highlights — Game 1:Diegoa Arteaga 2-4, 2 2B, run; J’Den Briones 1-4, 2 runs; Hunter Varela 1-2, run, RBI. Game 2: Kaden Taylor 1-2, 2B, run.
