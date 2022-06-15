SELAH — Starters Steven Johnson and Ryker Fortier combined for 18 strikeouts to lead the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to an 11-1, 16-0 sweep over the North Idaho Legends on Tuesday.
Johnson fanned 10 in five innings in the opener and had three RBI along with Ty Moore in the second game. Jackson May collected three RBI to back Johnson in the first game at Archer Stadium.
The Pak improved to 9-1 and will continue its season-opening homestand with a game against the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Yakima Valley has home doubleheaders scheduled for Saturday and Monday and will then depart for a tournament in Montana.
YV highlights — Game 1: Steven Johnson 5 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K; Drew Johnson 1-3, 3b, 2 runs; Grant Chapman 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; Ryker Fortier run, 2 RBI; Jackson May 1-2, run, 3 RBI; John Sullivan 2 runs; Adam Goodrich 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: Ryker Fortier 4 IP, 8 K; Ty Moore 1-2, 3 RBI; Steven Johnson 3 RBI; Cade Gibson 2 RBI; Isaac Froula 2 hits.
-
Beetles set for Garretson
The Yakima Pepsi Beetles played a doubleheader Wednesday against the Eastmont Strikers on the eve of their annual Garretson Memorial Wood Bat Tournament, which will run Thursday through Sunday.
Stevan Rodriquez had a hit and RBI while Kobe Taylor had a hit and run scored for the Beetles in the opener, which Eastmont won 7-2.
Six teams will compete in the Garretson tournament — the Spokane Bandits, Washington Baseball Academy (North Seattle) Columbia Gorge and Baseball Advantage Prep (Yakima) along with the Beetles and an alumni team.
The tournament will start Thursday with two games at Parker Faller Field — Columbia Gorge vs. Baseball Advantage Prep at 4 p.m. followed by the Beetles and Alumni at 7 p.m.
Friday’s slate will be split between Parker and Davis followed by all games at Parker on Saturday and Sunday. The championship game is set for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
