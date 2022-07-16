SELAH — Rare as they are and as odd as it may seem, a three-game losing streak can be of value to the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak.
Like a year ago, when the Pak dropped three in a row heading into the Senior Legion state tournament. What followed was a 5-0 rocket ride through the bracket and the program’s fourth Washington championship in seven years.
Last week in Reno, after building a 27-3 record, Yakima Valley ran into some tough pitching and returned home having lost three straight. Potentially adding to the edge that skid might create, the Pak then didn’t play for five days.
“I’m not sure nervous is the right word, but it was definitely different to not play that long,” said head coach Mike Archer. “We had one practice and then we have to come out here and play well because it’s all on the line.”
All on the line, indeed, and the Pak — like last year — responded very well.
Starters Steven Johnson and Ty Estey pitched effectively and Yakima Valley piled up 23 hits in an 8-3, 11-2 sweep over the Yakima Pepsi Beetles on Saturday to open a four-game series that will decide who will be the Central Washington League’s representative in the Senior Legion state tournament.
With one win in Sunday’s doubleheader at Parker Faller Field, the Pak will be on its way to Spokane to defend its title. If there’s a Beetles sweep, then a one-game playoff will held on Monday.
“We told the guys, look, this is our rival and these are the two games a lot of our alumni will come to see,” Archer said. “We’re expected to win, OK, but in a rivalry weird things can happen. After five days of not playing and then to need to come out sharp, that makes a coach a little nervous.”
The Pak sprang out to a 5-0 lead in the opener, but the Beetles scratched back in the fourth inning with three consecutive hits, including two doubles, off Johnson to slash the deficit to 5-3. But that’s all the generosity Johnson would show the rest of the way.
In his first season with Yakima Valley’s Senior team, the junior from West Valley faced the minimum in the fifth, sixth and seventh and pushed his summer record to 6-0 — all complete games.
“In Reno, Steven was real sharp and today not quite as much,” said Archer, who had opponents back out of two doubleheaders on Wednesday and Thursday. “But after the fourth he got tuned in and had some real quick innings. He was solid.”
And the Pak bats had plenty to back him with six different hitters driving in runs. Jackson May, batting seventh, was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, John Sullivan had a double and two RBI and Adam Goodrich scored three runs.
In the nightcap, Estey worked five innings, left with a 7-2 lead, and Luke Jenkins closed it out. The offense kept the heat on with leadoff hitter and three-year Pak veteran Ryker Fortier going 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. May hit his third double of the day in the first inning, driving in two runs to cap a 4-0 start, and Goodrich added a 3-for-3 effort and finished with five runs scored for the day.
The Beetles (15-25), who collected 15 hits for the day, will now host the Pak (29-6) at Parker on Sunday with the first game moved from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
The eight-team Senior Legion state tournament, which starts July 23, will be held at Shadle Park High School’s Jackson Field, where Yakima Valley’s won its 2017 title.
Game 1
Yakima=000=300=0=—=3=6=2
Yakima Valley=014=102=x=—=8=11=2
Haffner, Rodriquez (6) and Moser; Johnson and Chapman.
Highlights: Eddie Messer (Yak) 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Teghan Moser (Yak) 2-3, RBI; Stevan Rodriquez (Yak) 1-3, 2b, run; Jackson May (YV) 3-4, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI; John Sullivan (YV) 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Adam Goodrich (YV) 2-4, 2b, sb, 3 runs; Derek Wolff (YV) 2-4; Ryker Fortier (YV) 1-2, sb, RBI; Cade Gibson (YV) 2 runs, RBI; Steven Johnson (YV) CG, 7 IP, 6 hits, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.
Game 2
Yakima=002=000=0=—=2=9=3
Yakima Valley=411=140=x=—=11=12=0
Rettig, Messer (3), Johnston (5) and Moser; Estey, Jenkins (6) and Moore.
Highlights: Kaden Taylor (Yak) 2-4, run; J’Den Briones (Yak) 2-4; Stevan Rodriquez (Yak) 2-4, run, sb, RBI; Nick Field (Yak) 1-2, 2b; Ryker Fortier (YV) 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Drew Johnson (YV) 2-5, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Derek Wolff (YV) 1-4, 2 RBI; Eian Peralta (YV) 1-3, 2 runs, sb, RBI; Adam Goodrich (YV) 3-3, 2 runs; Jackson May (YV) 2-4, 2b, sb, 2 RBI; Ty Moore (YV) 2 runs; Ty Estey (YV) 5 IP, 8 hits, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.
Peppers win district title
KENNEWICK — Jonathan Rominger pitched a three-hitter over five innings and the Yakima Valley Peppers blanked the Kennewick Phantoms 10-0 in the Junior Legion district championship game on Saturday.
Conner Speer was 2-for-2 with three RBI and Justin Busey was 3-for-3 with a double for the Peppers, who will host the eight-team Junior Legion state tournament July 23-27 at Archer Stadium.
Yakima Valley will play 7 p.m. games the first two days of the tournament. The Phantoms also qualified for state.
YV highlights: Conner Speer 2-2, 3 RBI; Justin Busey 3-3, 2b; Anthony Renteria 1-3, RBI; Reid Bala 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; James Hull 1-3, 2 runs; Jonathan Rominger CG, 5 IP, 3 hits, 1 K, 1 BB, 2b, RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.