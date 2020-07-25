SELAH — Wyatt Berriman struck out six and allowed no earned runs as the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak rolled to a 16-1 victory over the Tri-City Blues late Friday night at Archer Field.
Drew Johnson’s two-run triple highlighted a big day for the offense, which also got RBI doubles from Hayden Groth and Ryker Fortier. Tommy Meluskey was 2 for 2.
Jack Van De Brake, Derek Wolff, Caden Herbst, Nate Gutierrez, Eli Grange and Johnny Hanses all drove in a run.
With its seventh straight win, the Pak improved to 41-8.
Yakima Valley picked up a single game Saturday night against the Tri-City Reign. Details will be in Monday’s edition.