SELAH — A loss on Saturday sure raised the offensive floodgates for the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak.
After a 7-5 setback to start Saturday’s doubleheader against Salem, the Pak responded with a 12-4 victory late Saturday and then routed the visitors from Oregon 12-5, 16-0 on Sunday to wrap up an eight-game homestand at Archer Field.
Conner Dailey drove in four runs in Sunday’s opener and Dylan Bishop had three RBI in the second game for Yakima Valley, which won seven of eight during the homestand and improved to 37-8.
Brandon Bruner was 3 for 4 in the opener and Tommy Meluskey had two RBI. Hot-hitting Drew Johnson was 2 for 4 with a triple and RBI, and Bishop and Dailey had two hits apiece.
In the second game of the afternoon twin bill, Ryker Fortier drove in two runs, Meluskey had a double and RBI and Bishop and Hayden Groth had two hits each.
In Saturday’s late game, Bishop was 3 for 3 with a double and Jack Van De Brake also had three hits with a triple and RBI. Fortier contributed an RBI triple while Johnson and Derek Wolff had two hits each.
The Pak outscored Hanford and Salem 76-25 in the eight games over five days.