The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak's hopes for a three-peat faded away after a hot start at the Senior Legion state tournament Tuesday afternoon.
Yakima Valley fell 5-4 to Tri-City in an elimination game despite jumping ahead thanks to a four-run second inning. Pak shortstop James Hull went 2-for-4 and Joe Bugni hit a two-run single.
Steven Johnson also singled to drive in a run for Yakima Valley, which also led in its first loss of the tournament against Lakeside Recovery on Sunday. No one for the Pak had a better tournament at the plate than Johnson, who finished 4-for-9 with a double, two walks, two runs and two RBI.
Ty Estey didn't give up an earned run in six innings, but just like in the loss to Lakeside, errors doomed Yakima Valley. The first one with two outs in the third allowed two runs to score and the Titans added three more runs with two outs in the fifth inning after two batters reached base on errors.
The Pak finished its season 30-10.
Pak highlights: Ty Estey 6 IP, 7 H, 2 K, 2 BB; James Hull 2-4.
Peppers win by run-rule
MOUNT VERNON – The Yakima Valley Peppers struck early and shut down the Mount Spokane Wild for a 10-0 win in an elimination game on the third day of the Junior Legion state tournament in Mount Vernon.
Colby Graham collected three hits in three at-bats for the Peppers, including a double, and drove in three run. Evan Ancira added four RBI as part of his 2-for-3 day and Justin Busey went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI in the five-inning game.
Ian Case pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings and Ancira came on in relief to finish off the game for Yakima Valley (45-6). The Peppers will play another elimination game Tuesday at 3 or 6 p.m. against either Kennewick or Mead.
Peppers highlights: Ian Case 3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, K; Justin Busey 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Evan Ancira 2-3, run, 4 RBI; Colby Graham 3-3, 2b, 3 RBI.
