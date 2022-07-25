SPOKANE — Crooked innings continued to reign for the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak on Monday.
After springing out with four runs in the first inning, the Pak used six of its 14 hits to plate six more runs in the fifth and Yakima Valley rolled to a 10-1 victory over Lakeside Recovery at the Senior Legion state tournament.
Putting up double-digit runs for the third straight day, the Pak moved to 3-0 as the tournament’s lone remaining unbeaten team and will face Port Angeles at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The big first inning was more than enough support for starter Eian Peralta, who threw a three-hitter with no walks and four strikeouts. After giving up a run in the top of the first, Peralta retired 20 of the next 21 batters, including the last 11 of the game.
Lakeside Recovery (34-9), last year’s state runner-up to the Pak, came in with a six-game win streak and a 17-11 victory over Port Angeles on Sunday.
Cade Gibson and John Sullivan had two-run base hits — both with no outs — in the breakaway fifth inning for Yakima Valley (36-6), which won its ninth in a row.
Drew Johnson and Sullivan had two hits apiece with a double, and Jackson May was 3-for-4 with a run, RBI and stolen base.
The state field has been cut in half with four teams left on Tuesday. Lakeside Recovery will play the host Spokane Cannons in an elimination game at 1 p.m.
In Monday’s loser-out games, the Cannons defeated Vancouver 9-6 and Port Angeles blanked Whatcom 11-0.
Lakeside Recovery=100=000=0=-=1=3=1
Yakima Valley=400=060=x=-=10=14=0
Hamada, Didrickson (5) and Rundle. Peralta and Chapman.
YV highlights: Ryker Fortier 2-3, run, RBI; Drew Johnson 2-4, 2b, sb, run; Derek Wolff 1-3, 2 runs; Eian Peralta CG, 7 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 1-3, run, RBI; Adam Goodrich 1-3, 2 runs, sb, RBI; Cade Gibson 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Jackson May 3-4, run, sb, RBI; John Sullivan 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI.
