SPOKANE — Owning this tournament to a degree few ever have in the last week, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak not only continued its reign at the Senior Legion state tournament but entrenched it.
Putting up double-digit runs for the fifth straight game, the Pak emphatically repeated as state champions, captured the program's fourth title since 2017 and eighth overall with an 11-3 victory over Lakeside Recovery at AK Jackson Field on Wednesday.
All four of the recent titles have come at the expense of Bellevue-based Lakeside Recovery, which also lost to Yakima Valley 10-1 on Monday with nobody faring any better — the Pak outscored five opponents here 58-11.
The prize for this dominant run, part of an 11-game win streak, is a trip to Gillette, Wyo., for the eight-team Northwest Regional tournament on Aug. 3-7.
Adam Goodrich drove in five runs and unbeaten ace Steven Johnson picked up his second state win, working 5.2 innings before Ryker Fortier wrapped it up as the Pak extended its win streak at state to 14 games dating back to 2018.
Batting fifth and playing centerfield, Goodrich was 3-for-4 and got the offense started with a two-run single in the bottom of the first for a 2-1 lead. He added an RBI single in the fourth and another two-run single in the fifth — both with two outs.
Johnson, who threw a three-hitter in a 12-2 win to start the tournament on Saturday, allowed seven hits but never let Lakeside, which had scored 39 runs when not playing the Pak, form any big innings.
Fortier turned in yet another multi-hit game, his fifth in Spokane, going 2-for-2 with a stolen base and two runs scored. Catcher Grant Chapman assisted Yakima Valley's 11-hit offense with a 3-for-4 effort that included a double and three runs.
Drew Johnson and John Sullivan scored two runs apiece and Cade Gibson had two hits and an RBI for the Pak, which pushed its season record to 38-6.
Lakeside Recovery=100=101=0=—=3=7=3
Yakima Valley=300=431=x=—=11=11=0
Clark, Santulli (4) and Rundle. Johnson, Fortier (6) and Chapman.
YV highlights: Ryker Fortier 2-2, sb, 2 runs, 1.1 IP; Drew Johnson 2 runs; Adam Goodrich, 3-4, sb, 5 RBI; Cade Gibson 2-3, RBI; John Sullivan 2 runs; Grant Chapman 3-4, 2b, 3 runs; Steven Johnson 5.2 IP, 7 hits, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.
