SELAH — Drew Johnson was 3 for 4 with a pair of triples but the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak absorbed a 7-5 loss to Salem, Ore., in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday night at Archer Field.
Results of the second game were not available at press time.
Caden Herbst was 2 for 4 for the Pak (34-8), which hosts Salem for a third straight twin bill on Sunday starting at noon.
GOLF
Wyles shoots age
Ron Wyles shot his age with a 2-under-par round of 68 earlier this week at SunTides Golf Course.
Wyles recorded birdies on holes 10, 14 and 18. He played with Terry Cruz, Jayson Harmon and Isaac Barragan.