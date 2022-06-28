COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Troy Shepard struck out 10 over six-plus innings to lead the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen to a 4-1 win over the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak on Tuesday.
Isaac Froula had two of the Pak’s three hits and Ryker Fortier had an RBI. Starter Luke Jenkins pitched four innings.
Yakima Valley (18-3) will host its Emily Harris Memorial Tournament from Thursday to Sunday. The Pak will open Thursday against Northwest Diamond-Kaatz at 7:30 p.m. and then play a doubleheader on Friday at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Placing finals for the five-team tournament will be on Sunday.
-
WALLA WALLA BEARS 11-12, YAKIMA PEPSI BEETLES 10-2: At Walla Walla Community College, Teghan Moser was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI and Caleb Coscarart and Daniel Gomez also had two RBI in the first game for the Beetles.
Coscarart pitched five innings in the nightcap with eight strikeouts.
Yakima (9-17) plays two games at The Dalles, Ore., on Thursday.
Yakima highlights — Game 1: Teghan Moser 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Caleb Coscarart 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Daniel Gomez 2-3, run, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Xander Smith 2 runs; Simon Johnston 2-4, 2 runs, SB, RBI. Game 2: Caleb Coscarart 5 IP, 1 ER, 3 hits, 7 BB, 8 K; J’Den Briones 2-3, run.
-
BASEBALL ADVANTAGE 5, PASCO 4: At Davis, Thane Denny’s provided the walk-off highlight with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Brian Alcazar allowed just one hit over six-plus innings and struck out seven while teammate Justus Barker was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
BA highlights: Brian Alcazar 6.1 IP, 1 hit, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Braden Albrecht 1-2, 3b, run; Dominik Martinez 1-3, 2b, run; Justus Barker 2-3, RBI; Thane Denny 1-3, run, RBI.
-
JUNIOR LEGION
TUESDAY'S GAMES
Yakima Valley Peppers 3-4, Kennewick Dusters 0-8. YV highlights - Game 1: Hudson Fries 4 IP, 3 K, 0 BB; Drew Benjamin 1-3, RBI; Anthony Renteria 1-3, RBI; Conner Speer 1-3, RBI; Mason Bailey 3-3, 2b, sb. Game 2: Mason Bailey 3-4, 2b, RBI, run; Jonathan Rominger 2-4; Justin Busey 1-1 RBI, BB.
