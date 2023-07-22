The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak can only win their third straight title the hard way after a 7-6 first-round loss to Lakeside Recovery at the Senior Legion state tournament Saturday afternoon in Centralia.
A pair of two-out RBI singles extended the game for Lakeside in the seventh and another two-out single handed the Pak a walkoff loss against the team it's beaten for four state titles since 2017. Yakima Valley never trailed until the game's final play and led 4-0 before Lakeside Recovery put up four runs in the third inning.
Steven Johnson went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI while Johnny Rominger and Ty Estey both contributed two hits each for the Pak (29-9). They will face the Spokane Cannons in an elimination game Sunday morning at 9 a.m.
Pak highlights: Steven Johnson 3-5, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Johnny Rominger 2-5, RBI; Ty Estey 2-4, RBI.
Peppers hang on for win
A late rally wasn't enough to stop the Yakima Valley Peppers from beating Asotin County 9-6 on the first day of the Junior Legion state tournament in Mount Vernon.
Four runs in the first inning and another five in the fourth gave the Peppers a 9-0 lead, thanks in part to two hits by Drayke Seward. Dylan Kingston added an RBI double for Yakima Valley (44-5).
Starter Hudson Fries gave up only one hit in four shutout innings for the Peppers. They'll play the Kennewick Phantoms on Sunday in a game set to start at 3 p.m.
Peppers highlights: Hudson Fries 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K, 1-3, run; Dylan Kingston 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Drayke Seward 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
WCL BASEBALL
Pippins lose in extras
Yakima Valley couldn't hold its lead and lost 4-3 in 10 innings to visiting Springfield on Saturday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins' top two hitters, Tommy Eisenstat and Jace Phelan, both contributed a pair of hits and Beck Maguire went 2-for-4 in the 9-hole. Yakima Valley went ahead 3-1 in the fifth inning before the Drifters tied the game in the seventh.
Starter Zak Elvy completed four innings while allowing just one run and Andrick Jones worked a perfect inning before Yakima Valley veteran Tyler Frieders came on for the final five innings. Yakima Valley's offense faltered after two straight outbursts in wins over Portland and Springfield.
Devyn Hernandez is scheduled to pitch for the Pippins (5-9 second half, 15-26 overall) when they go for their third series win of the summer against Springfield on Sunday. Despite the lack of run production, they reached eight hits for the fourth consecutive game.
Pippins highlights: Tommy Eisenstat 2-4, RBI; Jace Phelan 2-4, run, RBI; Maxim Fullerton 1-5, 2b, RBI; Beck Maguire 2-4, run.
