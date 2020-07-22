SELAH — It was a big day for Yakima Valley’s bats on Wednesday. And everybody got involved.
Brady Helgeson and Dean Pettyjohn drove in three runs apiece in the opener and Ryker Fortier had three RBI in the nightcap as the Pepsi Pak swept the Tri-City Blues 17-3, 13-1 at Carlon Park’s Archer Field.
The Pak (39-8) will host the Fellowship Christian Athletes from Seattle for a single game at 8 p.m. on Thursday and then face the Blues again on Friday, also a single game at 8.
Drew Johnson and Tommy Meluskey added two hits and two RBI apiece and Jack Van De Brake, Derek Wolff and Dylan Bishop contributed a pair of hits each and an RBI.
Johnson tripled in both games and finished with three RBI.
Wyatt Berriman was 2 for 2 with two RBI in the second game, Johnny Hanses drove in two runs and Fortier had a double to go with his three RBI.