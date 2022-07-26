SPOKANE — Pitching, hitting, defense and anything else you can think of. Through four games at the Senior Legion state tournament, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak has it all working.
John Sullivan fired a two-hitter and Adam Goodrich and Grant Chapman both hit two-run doubles as the Pak continued to make it look easy with a 10-0, five-inning victory over Port Angeles on Tuesday at AK Jackson Field.
Outscoring four opponents 47-8, Yakima Valley will face a familiar foe — Lakeside Recovery — in Wednesday's 11 a.m. championship and with a 4-0 record it will have two cracks, if needed, to secure a trip to regionals in Gillette, Wyo., next week. The Pak defeated Lakeside to win state titles in 2021, 2018 and 2017 and beat LR 10-1 on Monday.
Tuesday's game was a runaway from the start as Yakima Valley (37-6) flew out of the gate with four runs in the top of the first inning and another three in the second.
Goodrich delivered his two-run double in the opening frame, and when the Pak loaded the bases with one out in the second leading 4-0 that was enough to chase the Port Angeles starter. But his replacement hit two batters and walked one to push the margin to 7-0.
Chapman's two-RBI double with one out in the fifth made it 10-0 and set up the shortened game. The Pak reached double-digit runs for the fourth straight day and did it against a team that posted 11-0 shutouts on Saturday and Monday.
Sullivan threw only 62 pitches while allowing just two singles and one walk. He struck out five. It was the third complete game of the tournament for the YV staff following Steven Johnson and Eian Peralta.
Ryker Fortier was 2-for-4 with two runs scored for his fourth straight multi-hit game, and Goodrich finished with three RBI.
After Monday's setback to the Pak, Lakeside Recovery (35-9) stayed alive with a 13-2 elimination win over the host Spokane Cannons.
Yakima Valley=430=03=—=10=9=0
Port Angeles=000=00=—=0=2=1
Sullivan and Chapman. Jarnagin, Acker (2), Romero (5) and Robinson.
YV highlights: John Sullivan 5 IP, 2 hits, 1 BB, 5 K; Ryker Fortier 2-4, 2 runs; Drew Johnson 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Adam Goodrich 1-1, 2b, 2 runs, sb, 3 RBI; Grant Chapman 2-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI;
