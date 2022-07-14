So it comes down to this and only this.
For the Central Washington League’s lone berth in the American Legion state tournament, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak and Yakima Pepsi Beetles will use their four-game series this weekend to decide it.
And in the event of a 2-2 split, a fifth game would be played Monday.
History and current events suggest Yakima Valley is heavy favored, and Archer Stadium will host the first doubleheader on Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. The Pak is 27-6 this summer and own a 23-game win streak over the Beetles, including a 16-0 victory in the Hagert Memorial tournament on June 11.
You could also expect the Pak to be revved up even if the Beetles weren’t the opponent.
On its annual trip to Reno last week, Yakima Valley won its first three games and then lost three straight to place sixth. Returning home, two home doubleheaders on Wednesday and Thursday were canceled when the opponents backed out.
“We’ve seen a lot of that this year and it’s very frustrating,” said coach Mike Archer. “We want to play games but instead we’re getting in some good practices this week. Reno was a positive trip and we saw some good pitching, including two real good lefties. It was good, tough competition and that’s what we go there for every year.”
Without league play to help establish a rotation, the Pak has competed in four tournaments and mostly gone with Steven Johnson, Ty Estey, Eian Peralta and John Sullivan for the first four starts. In YV’s second Hagert game, Estey threw a five-inning, four-hitter against Yakima. The Pak has plenty of depth for options in long or short relief.
For a shot at defending its 2021 state title, Yakima Valley will be eager to get back on the field after a rare three-game skid.
“Our guys aren’t panicking. We went 3-3 and that’s OK,” Archer noted. “It was hot and uncomfortable at times, but facing some adversity is a good thing sometimes.”
The series will switch to Parker Faller Field on Sunday with the same 5:30 p.m. start.
The Beetles (14-22) are coming off a third-place finish in their Firecracker Classic, where they won three of five games and lost to the eventual champion 3-2. Yakima rallied with five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Sawtooth Catch 6-5 and then beat the Vancouver Mavericks 5-2 for third.
“Firecracker was fun and we played well mostly,” said the Beetles’ first-year coach Roger Guzman. “The Sawtooth game was a wild comeback and gave us a bunch of momentum the next day playing for third. It was a good week.”
Yakima is 5-3 in its last eight games with Kaden Haffner throwing two complete games during that stretch. Nick Field, brothers Kaden and Kobe Taylor and 16-year-old Branson Rozier have had starts this month. As planned, pitching ace Caleb Coscarart is not available due to Legion’s age rules.
“We’ve been in some tough games and lost some close ones,” Guzman said. “We’ll come out and play hard. The Pak are expected to win so our guys have nothing to lose. Our guys will compete.”
The eight-team state tournament in Spokane will start July 23.
