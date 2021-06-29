SELAH — Drew Johnson had a hot bat on a hot day, driving in eight runs to lead the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to a Central Washington League sweep over the Hanford Flames on Tuesday at Archer Stadium.
Johnson was 4-for-6 with two doubles, a triple and home run for the Pak, which prevailed 11-0 and 9-1 to improve to 4-0 in league and 20-3 overall.
Starters Caden Herbst and Nate Gutierrez both went the distance while combining for 10 strikeouts.
Yakima Valley will conclude the league series with Hanford on Wednesday with another doubleheader in Selah, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Yakima Valley 11, Hanford 0 (YV: Caden Herbst CG, 5 IP, 7 K, 1 BB; Ryker Fortier 2-4, RBI; Drew Johnson 2-2, 2 2b, 6 RBI; Adam Goodrich 2-4; Johnny Hanses RBI).
Yakima Valley 9, Hanford 1 (YV: Nate Gutierrez CG, 3 K, 1 hit, 0 ER; Ryker Fortier 2-3; Drew Johnson 2-4, 3b, HR, 2 RBI; Derek Wolff 3-4, RBI; Drew Benjamin 1-3, 2b; Jackson May RBI; Johnny Hanses RBI).
---
Beetles sweep The Dalles
Fresh off their second-place finish in the Garretson Memorial tournament, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles swept the The Dalles, Ore., in a nonleague twin bill Tuesday night at Parker Faller Field.
Kaden Haffner pitched five innings to lead Yakima to a 4-3 win in the opener, and Greyson McDaniel's two-run double highlighted a 9-3 victory in the nightcap.
The Beetles, who have won five of their last seven games, travel to Montana for a tournament in Helena that starts on Friday.
Yakima 4, The Dalles 3 (Yak: Brody Phillips RBI; Chase Hansen run, 2 IP, 4 K; Keegan Edler run; Kobe Taylor 1-3, run; Steven Rodriquez run; Kaden Haffner 5 IP, 4 K).
Yakima 9, The Dalles 3 (Yak: Chase Hansen RBI, run; Cooper Hansen run; Edward Messer 1-1, 3b, RBI, 2 runs; Grayson McDaniel 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI, run; Kaden Taylor 1-2; Keegan Edler RBI; Kobe Taylor run; Steven Rodriquez run; Teghan Moser run; Trent Willsey RBI, run).
---
JUNIOR LEGION
Tuesday's game
Yakima Valley Peppers 10, Southridge 0 (YV: Steven Johnson CG, 1-hitter, 2b, 4 RBI; James Hull 2-2; Ryan Bair 2-3, 2 runs).