HELENA, Mont. — Narrow losses on Thursday turned into runaway victories on Friday.
Brady Helgeson's one-hitter powered the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to a 9-0 shutout over Great Falls and the Yakima Pepsi Beetles rolled up 29 hits while dispatching Great Falls and Glacier at the 25th annual Keith Sell tournament at Kindrick Legion Field.
Helgeson's gem included 11 strikeouts in Friday's first game and he got plenty of support thanks to Conner Dailey's two-run double and Derek Wolff's two hits and RBI. Dylan Bishop also had a double.
The Pak, which fell 3-2 on Thursday, moved to 1-1 in the tournament and 23-5 for the season. YV will play Mudville Pinnacle and the host Helena Senators on Saturday.
The Beetles followed the Pak with a doubleheader, scoring six runs in the first inning en route to a 12-4 win over Great Falls and rallying to best the Glacier Twins 8-5.
Greyson McDaniel led the offensive charge against Great Falls with three hits and two RBI and John McDonald contributed a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Caleb Coscarart also had two RBI.
Starter Angel Morales blanked Glacier over the final four frames, which gave Yakima time to erase a 5-3 deficit through four innings. He went the distance with five strikeouts.
Ryan Fowler and Dillan Morrow had three hits apiece, giving Fowler five for the day, and Jojo Gonzalez knocked in three runs.
Bouncing back from their 2-1 setback against Helena, the Beetles improved to 2-1 in the tournament and 8-6 overall. Yakima wraps up pool play Saturday in the first game of the day against the Bozeman Bucks.
Placing games in the seven-team tournament are scheduled for Sunday.