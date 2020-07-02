HELENA, Mont. — Stellar pitching wasn’t quite enough for the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak and Yakima Pepsi Beetles on Thursday.
Dylan Bishop pitched a solid seven innings for the Pak, which fell 3-2 to the Bozeman Bucks, and Ben Kibbe struck out 10 for the Beetles, who dropped a 2-1 decision to the host Helena Senators on opening day of the 25th annual Keith Sell tournament at Kindrick Legion Field.
The Pak, which had its 20-game win streak snapped, had runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh before a popout ended the game. Brady Helgeson and Tommy Meluskey contributed RBI singles.
Yakima Valley (22-5) will play in Friday’s first game against the Great Falls Chargers and then play two games on Saturday.
Bozeman, which improved to 26-8 with its eighth straight win, defeated the Glacier Twins 4-1 earlier in the day.
Kibbe worked five-plus innings while allowing just two hits and held Helena in check after spotting the Senators two runs in the first inning. John McDonald had two of Yakima’s five hits.
Helena (20-9) started the day with a 6-3 win over Glacier.
The Beetles (6-6) will play a doubleheader on Friday, facing Great Falls — after the Chargers take on the Pak — and the Glacier Twins.