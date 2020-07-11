Breaking out the big sticks with 17 runs for the day and a pair of home runs, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak defeated Lakeside Recovery and the Portland Baseball Club in round-robin play Saturday at Yamhill, Ore.
Derek Wolff and Dylan Bishop both homered in an 11-7 victory over Lakeside Recovery, avenging a 10-5 loss to the Issaquah-based team on Friday. Tommy Meluskey then struck out eight over six innings in a 6-1 win over Portland BC.
In Whitefish, Mont., the Yakima Pepsi Beetles fell to the Spokane Expos 7-4 in the Sapa-Johnsrud Memorial tournament.
Wolff cracked a three-run home run and Bishop was 2 for 3 with two RBI and a solo shot for the Pak against Lakeside Recovery. Brandon Bruner was 4 for 4 with four RBI, and Austin Tolliver pitched five innings for the win.
Ryker Fortier popped a two-run single in the second inning of the Portland BC game, and Jack Van De Brake and Wyatt Berriman both contributed a pair of hits. Drew Johnson and Sy Steele added RBI hits as the Pak improved to 30-6.
Yakima Valley will conclude play in Yamhill on Sunday with an 11 a.m. game against the Vancouver Mavericks.
In Whitefish, the Spokane Expos jumped on Yakima for four runs in the first inning and held on for the victory.
Geoff Edgar had two hits and Jojo Gonzalez drove in two runs for the Beetles, and Ben Kibbe struck out six in just three innings for work.
The Beetles, now 10-9 overall, finished 1-2 in pool play and will have a final placing game in the 12-team Sapa-Johnsrud tourney on Sunday.