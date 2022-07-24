SPOKANE – For the second straight day, an opponent of the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak got its hopes up with a lead through three innings.
And the fourth inning happened.
Down 4-3 to the Vancouver Mavericks, the Pak broke out for five runs in the fourth and added another five runs in the fifth en route to a 15-5 victory during the second day of the Senior Legion state tournament on Sunday.
Yakima Valley, which erupted for nine runs in the fourth inning in Saturday’s 12-2 win over Pullman, moved to 2-0 in the tournament and will face either Lakeside Recovery or Port Angeles in Monday’s winner’s bracket game at 7 p.m.
Sunday’s offense was a top-to-bottom effort for the Pak.
Leadoff hitter Ryker Fortier was 2-for-2 with three runs, a stolen base and four RBI and behind him was Drew Johnson, who was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.
Yakima Valley’s 7-8-9 hitters – Jackson May, John Sullivan and Grant Chapman – scored three runs apiece and were a collective 6-for-9. May hit two doubles, and Sullivan sparked the fourth inning with a two-run single.
Starter Ty Estey gave up double-digit hits but kept the Mavericks from a big inning. He went six-plus innings, following up Steven Johnson’s complete game on Saturday, with four earned runs, no walks and four strikeouts.
In Sunday’s elimination games, Whatcom beat Pullman 6-4 and the host Spokane Cannons defeated the Spokane Bandits 3-0.
Yakima Valley=102=551=1=-=15=13=1
Vancouver=022=010=0=-=5=14=1
Estey, Jenkins (7) and Chapman. Cecil, Blair (5), Hancock (5), Garifalakis (6) and Taylor.
YV highlights: Ryker Fortier 2-2, 3 runs, sb, 4 RBI; Drew Johnson 3-4, 2 2b, run, 3 RBI; Cade Gibson 2 runs, RBI; Jackson May 2-4, 2 2b, 3 runs, sb; John Sullivan 2-2, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Grant Chapman 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Ty Estey 6.1 IP, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.
