It had been nearly three weeks since his last start, a gap meant to rest some shoulder discomfort that had lingered through the summer. But the time at come to take the hill.
It was a moment three years in the making and Nate Gutierrez wasn't going to miss it.
"No matter what I was ready for that start," said the veteran leader of the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak. "My shoulder was bugging me some, but I was ready to go. I gave up a home run, which really ticked me off. But after that I threw more firm and got into a better mindset. I thought about the guys around me."
That's why Pak coaches appreciate and respect Gutierrez so much. Tough to the core, intensely competitive and a genuine teammate.
And that, in no small part, is why Yakima Valley captured the Senior Legion state championship last Friday and is on its way to Wyoming for the Northwest regional, which starts Wednesday.
Gutierrez is the team's lone three-year player and when he was given the ball for a second-round game last week it was meaningful in ways that span all three of those summers.
"We've been through a lot, that's for sure," said the left-hander, who went the distance in an 11-4 victory over the Vancouver Mavericks to sustain the momentum of the Pak's 5-0 run in Kennewick. "There's no doubt in my mind that we would've won more state titles if we had the chance."
Only if.
When Gutierrez transferred from Eisenhower to Selah after his sophomore year, he jumped right into a championship experience when the Vikings won the Class 2A state title in 2019. But it was the last postseason he would see until last week. The Pak was disqualified on the eve of the state tournament that summer on a Legion technicality that has since proven moot, and COVID-19 wiped out the entire prep season and the Legion postseason last year.
According to his original plan after graduating in 2020, Gutierrez was headed to Taft College in California, where his brother Fabian starred as a shortstop in 2016. But the coronavirus kept all out-of-state players at home and he, like many, postponed his collegiate career. Wanting to gear up for Taft's resumption this fall, Gutierrez knew a third season with the Pak was the best way to do that.
Especially with staunch encouragement from Fabian, who was the rarest of all Pak mainstays as a four-year player who was a key part of the 2014 team that set a program record with 55 wins.
"Fabian let me know that, as the oldest player, this would be an important opportunity for me," Gutierrez said. "To be a leader, one that picks guys up and pushes all the things we do. I wanted to be that guy and set a good example."
His quiet but strong influence has helped mold a team that has won 42 games and felt a steep rise in confidence after coming away with a tournament title during the Pak's annual trip to Reno, something the 2014 team couldn't do.
"I think the Reno tournament proved a lot to everyone and helped us realize we could be pretty darn good," he said. "Our coaches always talk about nine hard outs, getting good at-bats in the lineup from one through nine. We really did that in Reno, and with our pitching getting better and better we could tell we had a good shot at state."
And so when the time came to take that shot, Gutierrez wanted to contribute far more than from his designated-hitter role in the lineup. He wanted the bump, no matter the shoulder.
"When they asked if I was good to go, there was no doubt," he said. "And then in the sixth inning when they asked if I could finish, oh yeah, there was no question. It wasn't perfect but I got it done. It meant a lot to me, to give the team a complete game."
Gutierrez threw just over 100 pitches, fanned five and also drove in two runs. That kind of gritty performance was no surprise to coach Mike Archer, who considers himself fortunate to have had a Gutierrez in uniform for seven of the last 10 years.
"I just love that kid," he said. "The way he pitched Tuesday with the arm issue, he's just so tough and competitive. He's so inward and a quieter type, but the kids look up to him because of the way he plays and competes."
Gutierrez will wait and see if and when he gets the call this week against the best teams from Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska and Wyoming. The winner moves on to the Senior Legion World Series in North Carolina.
"I would love it," he said, "of course I'll be ready."