Few positions in baseball match the physical demands of playing catcher, particularly when it involves doubleheaders in the heat of a Yakima summer.
So when the Yakima Pepsi Beetles season ended for East Valley graduate Teghan Moser, he wondered whether it would be worth coming back after his freshman year at Eastern Washington University. Moser joined the club team there in the fall, but later stepped away to focus on his studies while still occasionally catching bullpen sessions and working out to stay in shape.
As the Legion season approached, Moser reached out to coach Roger Guzman to find out whether he’d be able to play again. Although he couldn’t make the team tryouts, coaches set up a special solo tryout for Moser where he showed the athleticism, arm strength and ability that made him the Beetles’ starting catcher.
“I kind of thought to myself, it’s my last year, why not just go out with a bang, do a good job my last year?” said Moser, one of five current or former Red Devils on the team. “I’ve played baseball with them since we were kids, like Little League growing up. That bond’s always going to be there with those guys.”
Catching at least part of three games in two days to start the season left Moser exhausted, a good reminder of the work he needed to put in to be effective. Guzman said the former first-team all-CWAC football player at East Valley’s gradually improved his stamina and found his rhythm at the plate, where he’s 3-for-10 with two walks, two hit-by-pitches, four runs and two RBI over his last six games.
Beyond the stats, Moser offers valuable leadership, especially for catcher Diego Arteaga, who just completed his junior year at Sunnyside. Guzman said Moser is capable of leading by example or through communication, such as when he needs to make a visit to the mound and talk to a struggling pitcher.
“He’s been trusting the process and buying into the program and there’s times when he knows there’s so many opportunities where (coaches) have to talk to the pitcher and then we have to take him out,” Guzman said. “He knows to go talk to him, settle him down.”
Moser knows teammates respect him as a three-year veteran and he’s expected to provide guidance from a position where he can see more of the field than anyone else. When coaches call a certain play with runners on base, it’s Moser who directs his teammates on where to go and where to throw the ball.
Guzman said Moser’s sometimes like a coach on the field, and that’s a role he’s open to taking on later in life. For now, though, he’s focused on still playing baseball and studying for his bachelor’s degree in secondary education, which could be followed by a master’s program for the 19-year-old aiming to become a history teacher.
A high school football career spent playing wide receiver and defensive back instilled toughness in Moser, who Guzman said has responded better to the frustration of inevitable failures this baseball season. Moser’s still looking to push himself to improve, and Guzman said club baseball turned out to be a little disappointing when Moser found some players didn’t have a lot of experience.
“I’m glad to see that he wanted to come back and he still had it in him that he needed a challenge,” Guzman said. “A challenge to be back out and feel that competitiveness again.”
