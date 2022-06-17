You're not supposed to think about it, and nearly all pitchers fortunate enough to be in such a situation say they don't.
But Eddie Messer couldn't help it.
Of course he knew.
"I knew definitely knew I had a no-hitter going and it was a thrill," he admitted on Friday. "As soon as it was gone, yeah, it was a letdown for sure. But I pitched well and we got a win — that's what is important and my parents will remind me of that later."
In his third start of the season for the Yakima Pepsi Beetles, Messer had two outs in the fifth inning when the Spokane Bandits finally managed a base hit and the offense ended the game shortly after as Yakima prevailed 8-0 on the second day of the Garretson Memorial Wood Bat Tournament at Parker Faller Field.
After a 3-2 setback to Yakima's alumni Thursday night, the Beetles got plenty of production up and down the lineup, scoring three runs in the third and fifth innings. Kaden Haffner delivered the knockout punch with a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth.
But as good as the offense was, the starting pitcher was the highlight on this day.
Coming off a spring when he earned SCAC West first-team honors as a junior at La Salle, Messer had Spokane's hitters swinging under most of his pitches, creating a steady stream of flyouts and popups. Yakima's defense didn't record a ground-ball out until the fifth, and Messer finished with two walks and four strikeouts.
"It was a fun experience. Being out there on the mound for the team, I just wanted to get in a groove," he said. "I was supposed to go just three innings so I might be able to throw later in the tournament, but it was fun to keep going because I felt good. I used more off-speed stuff today and that was definitely working for me."
Messer went five innings on the final day of the Hagert Memorial tournament in Selah last week and got the win in a 7-6 victory. That win was supported by seven runs and nine hits. Friday saw eight runs and another nine hits.
Clean-up hitter Xander Smith doubled and drove in two runs, Simon Johnston was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs and Kaden Taylor had a two-run single in the third inning.
The Beetles (6-9) have a doubleheader on Saturday at Parker, facing Columbia Gorge at 5 p.m. and the Washington Baseball Academy at 7. The six-team tournament wraps up with placing games on Sunday.
At Davis' Pete Orgill Field on Friday, Baseball Advantage Prep of Yakima blanked the Spokane Bandits 9-0 and fell to the Beetles' alumni 6-3.
Prep's Nathan Gonzalez homered against the Yakima alumni and was 2-for-3 with two runs scored while also pitching three innings against Spokane.
Spokane=000=00=—=0=1=2
Yakima=113=03=—=8=9=0
Stites, Clancey (5) and Thome; Messer and Moser.
Yakima highlights: Eddie Messer CG, 5 IP, 1 hit, 2 BB, 4 K; Simon Johnston 2-3, 3b, 2 runs; Xander Smith 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Brayden Palmateer 1-2, 2 runs; Kaden Taylor 1-2, 2 RBI; Kaden Haffner 1-3, 2 RBI; Jacob Rettig 2-2, run, SB.
Friday's games
Yakima alumni 6, Baseball Advantage Prep 3. Highlights: Drew Kornegay (Y) 5 IP, 3 ER, 7 K; Gabe Delesus (BA) 1-3, 2b; Nathan Gonzalez (BA) 1-3, solo HR.
Baseball Advantage Prep 9, Spokane Bandits 0. BA highlights: Haven Sageal 1-2, run, 2 RBI; Jaden Zimmerman 1-3, 2 RBI; Thane Denny 2-3, run; Nathan Gonzalez 2-3, 2 runs, 3 IP, 6 BB, 5 K; Justus Barker 2-3, RBI; Andrew Boyer 2-3, RBI.
Thursday's games
Columbia Gorge 10, Baseball Advantage Prep 2. BA highlights: Dominik Martinez 4 IP, 2 hits, 1 ER, 2-3, 2b, RBI; Trent Willsey 2-2, RBI.
Yakima alumni 3, Yakima Pepsi Beetles 2. Beetles highlights: Stevan Rodriquez 2-4, RBI; Caleb Coscarart CG.
-
YOUTH BASEBALL
Thursday's games
Yakima Junior Beetles 8, Kennewick Dusters 1. Yakima highlights: Logan Sanislo CG, 5 hits; Miguel Najar 2-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Adonis Castaneda 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Kyan Helseth 1-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Lyons 2-3, 2b, run.
