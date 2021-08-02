After five seasons and 224 Senior Legion baseball games, Mark Day has stepped down as head coach of the Yakima Pepsi Beetles.
Day and assistant coach Vinny Carrillo submitted their resignations after the final Central Washington League games at Hanford on July 23.
Yakima and Hanford were dueling for the CWL's third state berth and the Falcons swept that doubleheader, leaving the Beetles at 1-11 for the league campaign.
"Mark worked hard to promote the program and move things forward," said Bruce Staley, president of Yakima Youth Baseball. "That dedication was appreciated."
Day took over for Kyle Krustangel in 2017 after five seasons with either the Beetles' Junior or Rookie teams. Krustangel, now the coach for Yakima Valley College and the Yakima Valley Pippins, coached the Beetles for just one season following Shawn Thompson's four-year run.
Day finished this season with 23 players who spent time on split squads. Yakima fielded a Junior team but did not compete in the CWL's AA league.
"Building our numbers would definitely be a priority for a new coach," Staley said. "We'd like to have a full-time Junior team — we just didn't have the pitching depth to support that this year — and we'd like to have a third team, a Rookie team. We're looking for someone who has a real love for the game and a desire to build the sport in Yakima and the Valley. We're committed to Legion ball and the kids in this area."
Yakima Youth Baseball isn't wasting time reloading its coaching staff. Staley said interviews will be held Aug. 9 with a possible second round if needed. The Beetles typically hold preliminary tryouts just before high school football starts and that's why the process has some urgency.
Interested candidates for either the head coach or assistant coach positions can contact Staley at 509-945-0631 or bjstaley@centurytel.net