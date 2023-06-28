The Yakima Pepsi Beetles settled for a split in a doubleheader against Castle Rock Wednesday night at Parker Faller Field.
A seven-run first inning propelled Yakima to a 14-5 win in the opener. Nathan Gonzalez tripled, Kaden Taylor went 2-for-2 and J'Den Briones added a pair of hits for the Beetles.
They briefly led the second game before falling 4-3 despite three more hits from Gonzalez. He also struck out two batters in an inning on the mound.
Yakima (13-15) will play its first game in the Emily Harris Memorial Tournament against the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak Friday night at 7 p.m.
Beetles highlights — Game 1: J'Den Briones 2-4, run, RBI; Kaden Taylor 2-2, run, RBI; Jacob Rettig 1-2, 3b, run; Nathan Gonzalez 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Branson Rozier 3-3, 2 runs; Teeghan Moser 2-3, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Gonzalez 3-3.
WCL BASEBALL
Pippins rally falls short
Missed opportunities cost Yakima Valley a chance to win on back-to-back days for the first time all season.
The Pippins lost to Nanaimo 6-4 after leaving eight men on base, including two in what looked like a promising final inning. But with the bases loaded and just one out, Blake Balsz strayed too far off of second base when Tommy Eisentat hit a soft liner to the shortstop, allowing him to turn a game-ending double play.
Jake Borst hit his second double in as many nights to drive in Zack Blaszak and start a two-out, three-run rally to cut Nanaimo's lead to 5-4 in the sixth inning. CJ Colyer, who went 2-for-4, followed that with a double of his own before Yakima Valley recorded only one hit in the last three innings.
Three Yakima Valley relievers didn't allow any earned runs in five innings of work, although the NightOwls capitalized on an error to score an insurance run in the eighth inning. They snapped a streak of two straight double-digit losses, including the Pippins' 11-0 win Tuesday night.
Yakima Valley's won two consecutive games once this season, when it beat Cowlitz in a Sunday series finale and then topped Corvallis the following Tuesday to improve to 3-1. Since then, the Pippins (8-15) have lost 14 of 19 West Coast league games and dropped six consecutive series.
They could still end that streak with a win over Nanaimo Thursday night. Jaydon Thomas is scheduled to pitch for Yakima Valley.
Pippins highlights: Jake Borst 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; CJ Colyer 2-4, 2b, run, RBI.
