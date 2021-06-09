static-bkg-zillah.jpg

File photo.

ZILLAH — Junior Brynn Widner netted 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Zillah's girls to a 64-54 victory over Wapato in the SCAC district semifinals Wednesday night.

Mia Hicks, Hollie Ziegler and Maddie Wallace just missed double-doubles for the balanced Leopards (7-2), who will play Thursday's Naches Valley-La Salle winner in Saturday's championship game.

Nyah Alvarado's 16 points paced Wapato (6-4), which will play THursday's semifinal loser for third place on Saturday.

WAPATO — Arianna Cordova 10, Kenoras 7, Hamilton 2, Estrada 3, Morales 5, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 11, Grunlose 0, Nyah Alvarado 16, Meninick 0.

ZILLAH — Hicks 9, Hollie Ziegler 10, Esquivel 1, Garza 6, Nishi 2, Oliver 0, Ramos 6, Wallace 8, Brynn Widner 22, Flood 0.

Wapato=16=13=19=6=—=54

Zillah=15=20=14=15=—=64

Highlights: Widner (Z) 8 rebs; Mia Hicks (Z) 10 rebs; Ziegler (Z) 9 rebs, Maddie Wallace (Z) 9 rebs.

---

NONLEAGUE

PROSSER 59, LA SALLE 54: At Prosser, Halle Wright's 15 points led the Mustangs, who outscored the Lightning 28-18 in the middle quarters. Prosser (9-4) wraps up its season with another nonleague game on Friday, hosting Sunnyside.

Trista Hull had 14 points and 12 rebounds for La Salle (8-2), which hosts Naches Valley in a SCAC district semifinal on Thursday.

LA SALLE — Martin 9, Fuller 7, Sigler 0, Leah Ashby 13, Trista Hull 14, Roberts 5, Standley 6.

PROSSER — Groeneveld 4, Maljaars 2, Cortes 9, Blair 8, Taylor 7, Harris 6, Ibarra 8, Halle Wright 15.

La Salle=16=8=10=20=—=54

Prosser=13=11=17=18=—=59

Highlights: Ashby (LS) 3 3p; Hull (LS) 12 rebs.

---

BOYS BASKETBALL

SCAC DISTRICT

ZILLAH 89, WAPATO 61: At Zillah, Clay Delp scored 28 points and Luke Navarre made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 27 for the Leopards in a semifinal. Zillah (9-1) will host the winner of Thursday's game between Toppenish and Naches Valley on Saturday for the championship.

Wapato, which got 14 points from Braden Richardson, will play the Toppenish-NV loser for third place on Saturday.

WAPATO — F. Alvarado 6, Walsey 0, Goudy Jr. 0, Parrish 5, M. Alvarado 9, Jose Ruiz 11, Hinojosa 2, Tadena 0, Braden Richardson 14, Bill 4, Dollente 0, Matthew McConville 10

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports.

ZILLAH — Clay Delp 28, Garza 4, Perez 0, Avila 0, Favilla 4, Medrano 8, Torres 0, Ashton Waldman 12, Waldman 3, John 2, Santana 0, Luke Navarre 27, Juarez 1.

Wapato=18=13=12=18=—=61

Zillah=27=22=22=18=—=89

Highlights: Luke Navarre (Z) 4 3p.

---

SENIOR LEGION

Pak runs record to 4-0

SELAH — Drew Johnson doubled in the opener and homered in the nightcap as the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak swept Tri-Cities Select 11-0, 16-0 on Wednesday. Yakima Valley will play Bellingham on Friday before hosting its annual Hagert Memorial tournament over the weekend.

Wednesday's games

Yakima Valley 11, Tri-Cities Select 0 (YV: Johnny Hanses 3 IP, 5 K; Ryker Fortier 2-4, RBI; Drew Johnson 1-3, 2b; Drew Benjamin 1-2, 3 RBI; Jackson May 1-1, 3b, RBI).

Yakima Valley 16, Tri-Cities Select 0 (YV: Wyatt Johnson 3 IP, 3 K; Drew Johnson 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Derek Wolff 3-4, RBI; Nate Gutierrez 2-4, 2 RBI; Johnny Hanses 2-2; Blake Steiner 3-3, RBI; Brady Steiner hit, 2 RBI; Jaden Klebaum 2-3, 2 RBI).

---

GIRLS BOWLING

CBBN

WEST VALLEY 2, WENATCHEE 1

At Nob Hill Lanes

Game scores: Wenatchee 655-628, West Valley 610-512, West Valley 601-558.

WV highlights: Davian McDougall 515 (181, 170, 164), Nora Cox 169, Evka Ball 166, 154, Ashley Miles 158.

---

EASTMONT 3, DAVIS 0

At Minda Lanes

Game scores: Eastmont 600-550, Eastmont 660-550, Eastmont 700-576.

Davis highlights: Johnna Thiel 507 (200).