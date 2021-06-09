ZILLAH — Junior Brynn Widner netted 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Zillah's girls to a 64-54 victory over Wapato in the SCAC district semifinals Wednesday night.
Mia Hicks, Hollie Ziegler and Maddie Wallace just missed double-doubles for the balanced Leopards (7-2), who will play Thursday's Naches Valley-La Salle winner in Saturday's championship game.
Nyah Alvarado's 16 points paced Wapato (6-4), which will play THursday's semifinal loser for third place on Saturday.
WAPATO — Arianna Cordova 10, Kenoras 7, Hamilton 2, Estrada 3, Morales 5, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 11, Grunlose 0, Nyah Alvarado 16, Meninick 0.
ZILLAH — Hicks 9, Hollie Ziegler 10, Esquivel 1, Garza 6, Nishi 2, Oliver 0, Ramos 6, Wallace 8, Brynn Widner 22, Flood 0.
Wapato=16=13=19=6=—=54
Zillah=15=20=14=15=—=64
Highlights: Widner (Z) 8 rebs; Mia Hicks (Z) 10 rebs; Ziegler (Z) 9 rebs, Maddie Wallace (Z) 9 rebs.
---
NONLEAGUE
PROSSER 59, LA SALLE 54: At Prosser, Halle Wright's 15 points led the Mustangs, who outscored the Lightning 28-18 in the middle quarters. Prosser (9-4) wraps up its season with another nonleague game on Friday, hosting Sunnyside.
Trista Hull had 14 points and 12 rebounds for La Salle (8-2), which hosts Naches Valley in a SCAC district semifinal on Thursday.
LA SALLE — Martin 9, Fuller 7, Sigler 0, Leah Ashby 13, Trista Hull 14, Roberts 5, Standley 6.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 4, Maljaars 2, Cortes 9, Blair 8, Taylor 7, Harris 6, Ibarra 8, Halle Wright 15.
La Salle=16=8=10=20=—=54
Prosser=13=11=17=18=—=59
Highlights: Ashby (LS) 3 3p; Hull (LS) 12 rebs.
---
BOYS BASKETBALL
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH 89, WAPATO 61: At Zillah, Clay Delp scored 28 points and Luke Navarre made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 27 for the Leopards in a semifinal. Zillah (9-1) will host the winner of Thursday's game between Toppenish and Naches Valley on Saturday for the championship.
Wapato, which got 14 points from Braden Richardson, will play the Toppenish-NV loser for third place on Saturday.
WAPATO — F. Alvarado 6, Walsey 0, Goudy Jr. 0, Parrish 5, M. Alvarado 9, Jose Ruiz 11, Hinojosa 2, Tadena 0, Braden Richardson 14, Bill 4, Dollente 0, Matthew McConville 10
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 28, Garza 4, Perez 0, Avila 0, Favilla 4, Medrano 8, Torres 0, Ashton Waldman 12, Waldman 3, John 2, Santana 0, Luke Navarre 27, Juarez 1.
Wapato=18=13=12=18=—=61
Zillah=27=22=22=18=—=89
Highlights: Luke Navarre (Z) 4 3p.
---
SENIOR LEGION
Pak runs record to 4-0
SELAH — Drew Johnson doubled in the opener and homered in the nightcap as the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak swept Tri-Cities Select 11-0, 16-0 on Wednesday. Yakima Valley will play Bellingham on Friday before hosting its annual Hagert Memorial tournament over the weekend.
Wednesday's games
Yakima Valley 11, Tri-Cities Select 0 (YV: Johnny Hanses 3 IP, 5 K; Ryker Fortier 2-4, RBI; Drew Johnson 1-3, 2b; Drew Benjamin 1-2, 3 RBI; Jackson May 1-1, 3b, RBI).
Yakima Valley 16, Tri-Cities Select 0 (YV: Wyatt Johnson 3 IP, 3 K; Drew Johnson 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Derek Wolff 3-4, RBI; Nate Gutierrez 2-4, 2 RBI; Johnny Hanses 2-2; Blake Steiner 3-3, RBI; Brady Steiner hit, 2 RBI; Jaden Klebaum 2-3, 2 RBI).
---
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 2, WENATCHEE 1
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: Wenatchee 655-628, West Valley 610-512, West Valley 601-558.
WV highlights: Davian McDougall 515 (181, 170, 164), Nora Cox 169, Evka Ball 166, 154, Ashley Miles 158.
---
EASTMONT 3, DAVIS 0
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: Eastmont 600-550, Eastmont 660-550, Eastmont 700-576.
Davis highlights: Johnna Thiel 507 (200).