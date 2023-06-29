Yakima Valley came through at the right time to clinch its first series win since the season's opening weekend.
An eighth-inning rally gave the Pippins an 8-5 win over Nanaimo, which briefly led after erasing a three-run deficit. Closer Payton Graham pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings to earn his first win of the summer.
Kyle Williamson put Yakima Valley ahead with a first-inning single and finished the night 2-for-4. Jace Phelan also scored in a three-run first and went 2-for-4 with four RBI one night after his 18-game on-base streak finally ended.
The Washington State first baseman brought home Chris Clement on a game-tying sacrifice fly in the seventh and capped off the three-run eighth with a two-out, two-run double. Phelan leads the team with 20 RBI, more than twice as many as all but two other Pippins.
They'll close out the first half by playing three games against Portland at The Orchard, starting Friday at 6:35 p.m.
Pippins highlights: Jace Phelan 2-4, run, 4 RBI; Kyle Williamson 2-4, RBI.
SENIOR LEGION BASEBALL
Bedsaul throws gem for Pak win
SELAH — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak benefited from a dominant pitching performance to open the Emily Harris Memorial Tournament on a high note Friday night.
Ean Bedsaul threw a six-inning complete game in an 8-0 win over The Dalles, recording six strikeouts without a walk while giving up just one hit. He retired 15 straight after a second-inning error and the Pak offense gave him plenty of support.
Eian Peralta reached base four times and hit an RBI triple in the fourth inning. Johnny Rominger added a triple of his own as Yakima Valley scored in every inning except the fifth.
The Pak (19-4) will host the Yakima Pepsi Beetles Friday at 7 p.m.
Pak highlights: Ean Bedsaul 6 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 6 K, 0 BB; Eian Peralta 2-2, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Johnny Rominger 1-3, 3b, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.